Liz Cheney's Sister Unloads On Her Over Gay Marriage Opposition

AP Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney is trying to build momentum — any momentum — for her Senate candidacy in Wyoming. But she still hasn’t even convinced her family.

Mary Cheney unloaded on comments her sister made about gay marriage on “Fox News Sunday,” saying that Liz is on the “wrong side of history.” So did Heather Poe, Mary’s wife.

“I love Mary very much, I love her family very much,” Liz Cheney said on Fox News, defending her past stance of opposition to gay marriage despite the personal connection. “This is just an issue on which we disagree.”

That drew the ire of both her sister and her sister’s wife. Poe, on Facebook, wrote that Cheney’s comments were “offensive.”

Her full message:

I was watching my sister-in-law on Fox News Sunday (yes Liz, in fifteen states and the District of Columbia you are my sister-in-law) and was very disappointed to hear her say “I do believe in the traditional definition of marriage.” Liz has been a guest in our home, has spent time and shared holidays with our children, and when Mary and I got married in 2012 – she didn’t hesitate to tell us how happy she was for us. To have her now say she doesn’t support our right to marry is offensive to say the least. I can’t help but wonder how Liz would feel if as she moved from state to state, she discovered that her family was protected in one but not the other. I always thought freedom meant freedom for EVERYONE.

Mary Cheney shared that status on her own Facebook page, adding a personal message for her sister.

“Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history,” she wrote.

Liz Cheney, the elder daughter to former Vice President Dick Cheney, is mounting a primary challenge to Republican Sen. Mike Enzi. A poll commissioned by a pro-Enzi super PAC last week showed Enzi up by more than 50 points. That’s even worse than early polls found upon her entering the race in July.

