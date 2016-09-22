Mary Berry joins Mel and Sue in quitting 'The Great British Bake Off'

BBC/Love Productions‘The Great British Bake Off’
Mary Berry is joining Mel and Sue in quitting “The Great British Bake Off.”
In a statement, reported by the BBC, Berry said: “My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty. I’m sad for audience who may not be ready for change.”
More follows
