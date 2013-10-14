This Track Of Marvin Gaye Singing Without Instruments Will Give You Goosebumps

The entire world is waiting for two things right now: the futures market opening and more importantly, word out of the Senate of whether the Washington impasse will be broken.

In the meantime, the best thing you can do is listen to Marvin Gaye sing “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” with the instrumental tracks removed.

We came across it via this list of 20 songs with the vocal tracks isolated, which we saw on Reddit.

All the songs are great, but this one is especially amazing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.