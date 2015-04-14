Marvel's new 'Ant-Man' trailer looks even better than 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Marvel just released a new trailer for “Ant-Man,” its most obscure comic-book adaptation since “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Some had doubts about the box-office potential of “Guardians,” but it went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014.

“Ant-Man” stars Paul Rudd as a scientist who miniaturizes himself to fight an evil villain played by Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”). The movie was supposed to be directed by fan-favourite Edgar Wright, but Wright dropped out right before production started due to creative differences. Journeyman director Peyton Reed stepped in to deliver what Marvel hopes will be another breakout hit for the studio.

“Ant-Man” comes out on July 17th.

