Marvel's 'Mockingbird' series starring Adrienne Palicki isn't dead after all

Marvel and ABC haven’t abandoned a series featuring Mockingbird, played Adrienne Palicki.

Although plans for the “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” spinoff, titled “Marvel’s Most Wanted,” were abandoned last May, Variety reported that Marvel and ABC are now very close to tying down a pilot order for the series.

According to the site, the project is no longer considered a “SHIELD” spinoff. Instead, it will follow the adventures of popular “SHIELD” characters Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird (Palicki) and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood).

Also, ABC reportedly hasn’t yet decided how the series will be introduced to viewers — as a standalone pilot or as an episode of “SHIELD.”

“SHIELD” producers Jeffrey Bell and Paul Zbyszewski, who co-created the project for Marvel and ABC Studios, are co-writing the pilot. If the series gets a green light, they will serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb.

“Marvel’s Most Wanted” would join ABC’s growing stable of Marvel series, including “SHIELD,” “Agent Carter,” and a very secretive project from “American Crime” creator “12 Years a Slave” writer John Ridley.

A representative for ABC Studios didn’t immediately respond to Business Insiders request for comment.

