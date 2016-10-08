Here's how many people are watching 'Luke Cage' compared to other Netflix shows

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” opened well for Netflix, but not well enough to have caused a weekend outage on the streaming platform.

“Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker would love to claim Saturday’s Netflix blackout was caused by “Luke Cage” bingers, but that’s highly unlikely as there are four other shows that rate higher than “Luke Cage” and didn’t crash the service.

In its premiere date, September 30, and the five days after, “Luke Cage” has been watched by an estimated 3.52 million adults under the age of 50, according to SymphonyAM, whose app listens to sounds from users’ televisions and takes that data to extrapolate viewership.

Those numbers place the newest Marvel show in fifth place after Netflix’s original series “Fuller House,” the fourth season of “Orange Is the New Black,” season two of “Marvel’s Daredevil,” and “Stranger Things,” based on their respective premiere dates and following five-day viewership.

Among Netflix’s Marvel series, “Luke Cage” does beat “Jessica Jones,” which is in eighth place.

The next Marvel series for Netflix, “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” premieres March 17, 2017.

Here are the top 20 Netflix original programs, according to SymphonyAM:

