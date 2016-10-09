Marvel just showed off a ton of new footage for its upcoming show 'Iron Fist' -- here's what we saw

Marvel fans went wild during the “Iron Fist” panel at Comic Con Saturday night thanks to five scenes shown from the upcoming series.

The series follows Danny Rand (Finn Jones), an orphan who returns home after years of being presumed dead. With the martial arts skills he learned, he is back to fight for what’s his.

Though the show may not be coming to Netflix until March 2017, Marvel gave fans plenty to get excited for in the upcoming year.

For those unable to see the scenes — they aren’t online — here’s what we saw.

Danny Rand returns home

Netflix The New York Danny returns to is not the one he remembers.

Danny returns to New York after being presumed dead since the age of 10. He’s bravely walking the streets of New York City barefoot and in attire not quite suited for the corporate world, so when he returns to his father’s company, Rand Enterprises, it doesn’t quite go as planned.

He introduces himself and asks the secretary if she can meet with Harold Meachum, a business partner of Danny’s father. Danny reminisces on his past while the secretary calls security on him. Let’s just say that the security guys have nothing on Danny’s skills. He handles them fairly easily and makes his way past the doors.

Danny’s old friends are not what they seem

The next scene featured Danny interrupting a meal between siblings Joy (Jessica Stroup) and Ward (Tom Pelphrey) Meachum. Danny is angry and upset at something and tells the two that they were like siblings to him before he disappeared.

Both Joy and Ward say some hurtful things, and Danny doesn’t take lightly to them. But before leaving he tells them, “I have Hogarth now” and storms out with a warning that he will take back what is his rightfully his.

That Hogarth reference was to “Jessica Jones'” Jerri Hogarth, a lawyer in the Marvel universe played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

There is hallway fight scene, obviously

Netflix Is it a Marvel show without a hallway fight?

In this hallway fight, Danny is confronted with a number of men wielding axes and other weapons attempting to kidnap what appears to be Joy Meachum. Danny handles the men gracefully and skillfully and manages to reach the elevator, but that’s where the scene ended.

Colleen Wing is kicking serious butt, as to be expected

Netflix Colleen Wing is nothing short of badass.

Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) is a badass ally to Iron Fist, and that was evidenced in the clip shared Saturday night.

Colleen is challenged to a cage fight, and rather than back down, she silently stares at her opponents. Yup, there’s two men. The cage is padlocked and the fighting sequence begins.

She is an incredibly skilled and adept fighter, handling the two men with ease, mostly anyway. At one point, the man has her pinned down, but she breaks his arm with a leg hold — that bone crunch sound is still with me — and pummels him.

Oh, and in one casual and beautiful shot, she wipes her opponent’s blood onto her white sweater. Colleen is definitely going to be a star character.

Harold Meachum and Danny reunite

Harold Meachum is terrifying. The reunion between Harold and Danny features Danny being tied to a bed while Harold leans in close to question him.

After asking Danny if he remembers an annoying song he used to sing to him, Harold creepily begins to hum “Danny Boy” before breaking into even scarier words. But even with that, he’s not done asking questions and wants to know exactly what Danny was up to in the monastery.

Danny reveals that he was a warrior in K’un-Lun, is now a sworn enemy of the Hand, and is the only one that can destroy the Hand. But as Danny answers all of these questions, he seems drugged up.

Before leaving, Harold tells him to go back to sleep and reaches his arm out to shut Danny’s eyes.

Netflix Casually just waiting for ‘Iron Fist.’

And there you have it, so start counting the days until March 17. You can bide the time rewatching the “Iron Fist” trailer that dropped Saturday night.

NOW WATCH: We tested four boxed cake mixes to figure out which one is worth your money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.