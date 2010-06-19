Marvel's iPad App Is Stunning, Making Lots Of Money

Click here for a few pages from Marvel’s glorious app >>

Comic-book publisher Marvel’s iPad app is a stunning and cinematic way to consume and old art form in a new and exciting way.Moreover, the app is a commercial hit for the Disney (DIS) subsidiary.



Marvel EVP Ira Rubenstein wouldn’t share figures with us, but he told us, “We’re very encouraged by the response from our fan-base who has really embraced it.”

Ira says people are downloading the free app, using it a little, and then get hooked. They start buying new comic books for $1.99 a pop.

Ira even said there’s anecdotal evidence to suggest the app is driving print sales. “The feedback from retailers is that people are coming in, discovering new characters and buying the hardbook of the whole series.”

What’s so impressive about the app is that it’s not just comic book pages on a screen. With a touch, it glides from panel to panel, zooming in on dialogue, thought bubbles, and details.

Really, you should try the app out for yourself. But Marvel gave us permission to give a tiny taste of their beautiful app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.