Marvel's 'What If...?' gives fans a T'Challa send off and Chadwick Boseman's last ever performance

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV/Disney Platform Distribution Chadwick Boseman will play T’Challa for the final time in ‘What If…?’

Disney unveiled new projects and new trailers at the Disney investors day, with “What If…?” getting its first-ever trailer.

The animated Disney Plus anthology show is based on the comics series of the same name and will revolve around MCU events that happen differently in other realities.

One idea will be: What if T’Challa was kidnapped by Yondu and became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill? Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa.

This will be Boseman’s final ever performance as he recorded his part before he died in August.

Marvel’s Disney Plus series “What If…?” gives fans a T’Challa send-off, and will feature Chadwick Boseman’s last ever performance.

Kevin Feige unveiled a whole slew of new Marvel projects at Disney’s investors day, and premiered several new trailers for upcoming shows, including “What If…?”

The animated anthology show is based on the Marvel comics series of the same name, and will follow Jeffrey Wright’s Uatu the Watcher as the show’s narrator taking us through various alternate realities and storylines that show what the MCU would be like if certain events happened differently.

Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther.’

The only two confirmed”What If…?” ideas so far are: Peggy Carter taking the super solider serum instead of Steve Rogers and becoming Captain Carter, and T’Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill.

The two ideas are featured heavily in the show’s trailer, with Michael Rooker’s Yondu returning to the MCU. Yondu is seen kidnapping T’Challa from Wakanda and offering the kid the chance to explore multiple worlds instead of just Earth. We then catch a glimpse of a fully grown T’Challa dressed as Star-Lord, looking very similar to Chris Pratt’s Quill in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Like almost every other MCU actor, Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa in this show, and voices him for this “What If…?” episode.

This voice performance will not only be his last ever performance as T’Challa, but also his last ever performance altogether after he died from complications relating to colon cancer in August.

He last appeared in “Avengers: Endgame” as T’Challa but his final live-action role is in the upcoming Netflix movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” for which he is tipped to earn an Oscar nomination.

After that, however, fans will have a chance to say goodbye to both Boseman and Boseman’s T’Challa in “What If…?”

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige also confirmed that the role of T’Challa will not be recast.

