Marvel star Evangeline Lilly calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates ‘not safe’ and reveals she attended a protest to ‘support bodily sovereignty’ in DC

Evangeline Lilly attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Evangeline Lilly called COVID-19 vaccine mandates “not safe” and “not healthy” in an Instagram post.

The “Ant-Man” actress also attended a protest to “support bodily sovereignty” in Washington DC.

“I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today,” she said on Instagram.

Evangeline Lilly called the push for COVID-19 vaccine mandates “not safe” and revealed she went to Washington DC to attend a protest to “support bodily sovereignty” in an Instagram post.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will … under any threat whatsoever,” the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actress wrote.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems,” she continued.

“I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today,” she said.

Lilly made headlines in March 2020 when she announced she would not be social distancing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.