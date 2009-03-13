Marvel Shuffles Upcoming Release Dates

- Marvel has moved back Thor, Captain America and The Avengers, which will now be released on June 17, 2011; July 22, 2011; and May 4, 2012. (DHD)
- Spider-Man 4, meanwhile, will be released on May 6, 2011. (DHD)
- Robin Hood, Ridley Scott’s upcoming Russell Crowe-starrer, has gotten a May 14, 2010 release date. (Variety)
- NPR legend Ira Glass is developing a movie based on the short story, Wenceslas Square, about two spies who fall in love while on separate missions. We hate to break it to Ira, but we think Duplicity beat him to the punch on this one. (Variety)
- Star producing duo Kathleen and Frank Marshall are moving their production company from Universal, where it was based for a decade, to Sony Pictures. The producers of blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, Indiana Jones 4 and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button are also longtime Spielberg collaborators, who co-founded Amblin Entertainment. (Variety)
- Big casting day for Mickey Rourke: The Oscar nominee has attached himself to Passion Plays, an indie drama to be written by Mitch Glazer, who’s penned such diverse fare as the CIA thrilller, The Recruit, and the holiday comedy, Scrooged. (THR)
- Joe Wright, the director of Atonement and the upcoming The Soloist, will helm Universal’s Indian Summer, based on a book about the last days of British colonial rule in India. (Variety)
- Ashley Jensen, who plays Christina on Ugly Betty, is leaving the show, since she’s been cast in the pilot for the CBS comedy, Accidentally on Purpose. Jensen was reportedly unhappy with the Betty’s move from LA to New York, and her departure is being characterised as completely mutual. (EW)
- Jericho star Skeet Ulrich could be back on TV soon. He’ll play the lead in CBS’ drama pilot, Back. (THR)
- Friday Night Lights’ Minka Kelly has been tapped as the lead in The CW’s drama pilot, Body Politic. If FNL is picked up for a fourth season, Kelly won’t be a series regular, but will return for a multiepisode arc. (THR)
Photo from Marvel via E! Online.
