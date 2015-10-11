Marvel shocked everyone by showing the first episode of Netflix's new superhero show 'Jessica Jones'

Me and another lucky few thousand people were in the right place at the right time during Comic Con Saturday night. After a full panel with the cast of “Daredevil,” and then the cast of Netflix’s new show “Jessica Jones,” they dropped the bomb that we were going to get to see the whole first episode.

Obviously the whole room erupted. We haven’t even seen a full trailer yet so this was a surprise.

The episode was a lot of fun, and very dark. That’s seems to be the tack that Marvel and Netflix have chosen to take with these new shows leading up to an ultimate meeting of a superhero group called The Defenders.

I loved it, and thought it felt very much in the same world as “Daredevil.” Dark and seedy, with an underlying humour that mostly just feeds the dark and seediness more.

Jessica Jones is haunted by her past. And it’s that haunt that made this episode dark, spooky, and scary. At one point I was gripping my shirt and holding my breath to prepare for the spooky moment I knew was sure to come. That’s when you know it’s good.

But since we can’t get into the juicy plot details of the show, we’ll get into what the other lucky people in the room thought of this screening. I haven’t been able to find a single negative reaction on social media so far.

But mostly, everyone is obsessed with how dark this thing is:

have seen first episode of JESSICA JONES. It’s dark, funny, and more adult than I expected. pic.twitter.com/bcbb0EDvN9

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 10, 2015

David Tennant is terrifying. @Krystenritter is talented beyond words. @JessicaJones is going to blow everyone away; I promise. #MarvelNYCC

— jamie harsip (@JamieHarsip) October 10, 2015

Apperntly @JessicaJones will be like even more darker than daredevil! This means I can’t wait much longer and am now even more excited!

— Iron-Cam (@planetcameron) October 10, 2015

I saw the Jessica Jones pilot with @BriliantBadWolf at #NYCC. It was Marvel’s darkest yet.

— Logan Dalton at NYCC (@SexyGingerNerd) October 10, 2015

I love the fact that Jessica Jones drinks, smokes and swears like a sailor, she’s something new and I can’t wait to watch the show

— matt murdock (@skywalkerauhl) October 10, 2015

DARK. But in my opinion, it wasn’t anything over the top or all that much darker than “Daredevil.” It’s notable, however, that that is the aspect most people are talking about.

And when they’re not talking about dark, they’re talking about it being awesome:

what I also really dug about JESSICA JONES ep 1 is lack of dumb exposition. We don’t have her explaining her life. Show starts and we’re off

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 10, 2015

After the first 10 min of @JessicaJones Krysten Ritter puts on a master class in acting. Her chemistry with Colter is on point too.

— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) October 10, 2015

Just saw the first episode of Marvel/Netflix’s Jessica Jones at Comic Con! Very, very cool!

— Scott Payne (@spayne128) October 10, 2015

We got to watch the first episode of @JessicaJones!! It was…WOW! November can’t get here soon enough! #NYCC pic.twitter.com/s79hMiKxa7

— Patricia Barley (@TriciaBarley) October 10, 2015

@JessicaJones first episode was by far one of the greatest I’ve ever seen! I absolutely cannot wait to binge watch the entire first season!

— Trevor Claw (@RedAlSahhim) October 10, 2015

So take it from them, and take it from me. It’s awesome and you’re going to want a Netflix subscription when November 20 rolls around.

