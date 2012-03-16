Check Out Scarlett Johansson In These New 'Avengers' Posters

Photo: Marvel

If you’re still not impressed with Marvel’s marketing for “The Avengers” film, six newly released character posters giving an up-close look at the super gang may change your mind.The character posters come a fortnight after Marvel revealed a group poster and new trailer for the much-anticipated summer blockbuster.



Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) all get their own individual one-sheets.

Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) also makes her first poster appearance as Maria Hill, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent alongside Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Despite her lack of super powers, we’re digging the one with Scarlett Johansson.

“The Avengers” comes out May 4.

