Every romantic relationship in the Marvel Universe in one infographic

In over 75 years of Marvel comics there has been a plethora of superheroes, plenty of fighting, and a lot of hooking up.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, here’s an infographic from WebHostingBuzz outlining every kiss, relationship, and marriage that has ever occurred between Marvel superheroes.

It turns out money isn’t everything. Wolverine wins over most of Marvel’s women. He has been with 13 other heroes on the list. (It must be the claws.)

He just edges out billionaire Tony Stark (Iron Man), who has been with eight other heroes. X-Men’s Mystique, who can change into any person she wants, has been involved with seven different characters, including Wolverine.

Take a look at all the relationships below:

