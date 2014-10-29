Fanboys Are On The Edge Of Their Seats At Marvel's Press Event

Marvel Studios is holding a press event today at 2 p.m. ET and a big announcement is expected.

Film journalists and fans lined up early this morning to head to Los Angeles’ El Capitan theatre and everyone is excited.

Here’s what the scene was like outside this morning.

The El Capitan Theatre has the signature Marvel Studios logo proudly on display.

Marvel tweeted out a bunch of photos from the theatre.

Let’s take a look inside.

There’s a cameraman on hand so we may see the footage online later.

Disney has camera men here, so it looks like footage from the #MarvelEvent will be online in some way later pic.twitter.com/7nHq9s1obC

— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 28, 2014

An organist is playing tunes for the crowd until the event begins.

Inside and up front at Marvel event… pic.twitter.com/gOXXsb6cO4

— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) October 28, 2014

He’s been playing everything from “Star Wars” music to “Phantom of the Opera.”

El Capitan organist at Marvel Studios event segued from Star Trek to Star Wars. Knows his audience. https://t.co/ldL5eSQvcV

— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) October 28, 2014

Piano organist getting anxious crowd even more amped by playing nerd classics; Star Wars, Indiana Jones, etc. #MarvelEvent

— Victor Hernandez (@ToTheVictor) October 28, 2014

Word is that “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson is at the event along with “Captain America” directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The director for #DrStrange and the directors of #CaptainAmerica 2 and 3 are here too. #MarvelEvent

— DisneyExaminer (@DisneyExaminer) October 28, 2014

Doctor strange director Scott Derrickson and the Russo Brothers (cap 2 and 3) seated for the #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/qOTpOi8uZv

— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 28, 2014

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon is also at the event.

No one seems to know what the announcement will be. The most obvious news would be an official confirmation on the “Doctor Strange” film after reports Monday that “Sherlock” actor Benedict Cumberbatch is in final negotiations for the role.

However, the consensus is that this is too big of an event to purely confirm what could easily be sent out in a press release.

Fanboys are hoping for news that the Spider-Man film rights are coming home to Marvel from Sony. It seems a bit too soon for that but that would be MASSIVE.

Stay tuned for updates!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.