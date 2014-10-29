Fanboys Are On The Edge Of Their Seats At Marvel's Press Event

Kirsten Acuna
Marvel event@AwesomEmergency/Twitter

Marvel Studios is holding a press event today at 2 p.m. ET and a big announcement is expected.

Film journalists and fans lined up early this morning to head to Los Angeles’ El Capitan theatre and everyone is excited.

Here’s what the scene was like outside this morning.

The El Capitan Theatre has the signature Marvel Studios logo proudly on display.

Marvel tweeted out a bunch of photos from the theatre.

Let’s take a look inside.

There’s a cameraman on hand so we may see the footage online later.

An organist is playing tunes for the crowd until the event begins.

He’s been playing everything from “Star Wars” music to “Phantom of the Opera.”

Word is that “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson is at the event along with “Captain America” directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon is also at the event.

No one seems to know what the announcement will be. The most obvious news would be an official confirmation on the “Doctor Strange” film after reports Monday that “Sherlock” actor Benedict Cumberbatch is in final negotiations for the role.

However, the consensus is that this is too big of an event to purely confirm what could easily be sent out in a press release.

Fanboys are hoping for news that the Spider-Man film rights are coming home to Marvel from Sony. It seems a bit too soon for that but that would be MASSIVE.

Stay tuned for updates!

