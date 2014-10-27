Marvel Is Expecting To Make A Huge Announcement Tomorrow - Here's What Might Go Down

Marvel’s holding an event for press Tuesday and some big news is expected.

Various comic blogs have reported receiving invites to a secret event held by Marvel Studios on Friday. The event will be held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

There’s no word on what will be announced; however, it’s expected that Marvel Studios will reveal some big news about upcoming films.

It also appears the studio has invited some fans, too.

In or around L.A.? Head to our Facebook page for a special event announcement: http://t.co/S4gqtRKa83

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 24, 2014

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, Robert Downey, Jr. hinted the “Marvel Roster will be made public” soon.

Here are a few thoughts and rumours about what Marvel could announce:

1. An extended release schedule

Warner Bros. recently dropped a huge schedule of upcoming films through 2020 ranging from two “Justice League” films to a Wonder Woman film and hints at standalone Batman movies.

We know Marvel has movies planned through 2028, but we only know the studio’s schedule up until 2019. The best way to one up DC Comics and Warner Bros. is to unveil a lengthy list of superhero flicks to get the fans talking even more about Marvel.

2. “Doctor Strange” announcement

The movie is reportedly set for a summer 2016 release but we know absolutely nothing about the film other than TK is directing. In the past few weeks, casting rumours of everyone from Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Farrell to Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling have had their names thrown around for the possible lead.

3. A female-centric superheroine movie

Warner Bros. has made the first move with an announcement for a Wonder Woman film which may have a female director attached. Marvel’s move.

4. “Iron Man 4”





Robert Downey, Jr. recently gave Ellen DeGeneres a confirmation about the movie before telling David Letterman it’s not happening. We may find out if there’s any truth there.

5. The title of the upcoming “Captain America 3” film

Variety reported the next instalment of Captain America will not only contain Robert Downey, Jr. but that it will also center around the popular Civil War comic. The storyline has Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evan’s Captain America go toe-to-toe on their stances of superhero registration with the government. Fans know Spider-Man is also a critical part of the story.

So, this wouldn’t be enough of news to really warrant an entire press event though unless …

6. It’s something regarding Spider-Man





This is a long shot, but a recent report from Hitfix suggests some meetings may be taking place between Sony and Marvel to get Spider-Man to appear in its cinematic universe.

“I’m hearing that there are some very cool “Spider-Man” plans being discussed that would help Sony refocus their enormously important franchise while also opening up some connections in the onscreen Marvel movie universe that would blow fandom’s minds.”

It’s no secret Sony’s latest attempt to reboot the Spider-Man franchise hasn’t been as successful at theatres as the original trilogy with Tobey Maguire.

That would be absolutely huge news. However, I don’t think Sony’s ready to give up on Spidey JUST yet.

