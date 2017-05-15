All the Marvel Cinematic Universe's post-credits scenes, ranked from worst to best

Marvel ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’

The Marvel movie ends, and the credits start to roll. You see some people in your row start to gather their things and leave. Amateurs.

But not you. You stay in your seat, just like you have since you first saw “Iron Man” in 2008 and heard whispers of an extra scene after the credits. It seemed unlikely — why would anyone want to stay that long once the film is over? But you waited, and your patience was rewarded. Now you know not to leave the theatre until every last name has scrolled past and employees are starting to sweep up popcorn.

Now 15 movies deep, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is famous for its post-credits scenes. Some are used to tease new characters and plotlines, while others are there to give a wink to hardcore comics fans.

Viewers of Marvel’s latest, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” are treated to not one, not three, but five mid- and post-credits scenes. They’re worthy additions to Marvel’s already extensive collection.

Here is the definitive ranking of Marvel’s post-credits scenes:

Note: This list only mentions two of the five credits scenes from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” so as to not give away any plot points. All other Marvel films are fair game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.