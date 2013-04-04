15 Awesome Images From The Next Wave Of Marvel Films

Kirsten Acuna
iron man 3

Marvel just released a collector’s edition Blu-ray set filled with a bunch of goodies for fans of the comics and films.

In addition to deleted and extended scenes, fans get a first look at the next wave of Marvel films through 2015.

Video of the footage has hit the web unveiling a lot of new images from movies including “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” and “Rise of the Guardians.”

We’ve compiled some character shots and artwork from the upcoming films.

... and dragging it to a shed.

More images of Stark inside the shed have surfaced online via a novelization of the film.

Here's a silhouette of the Mandarin on a throne ...

... and again in some sweet shades.

The film will see Thor return to his home of Asgard.

The film featuring Chris Evans won't hit theatres until next year.

You can watch the original footage here.

For those unfamiliar with the group, members include a raccoon, Rocket Raccoon ...

... a giant tree-man, Groot ...

... a half-human, half-alien intergalactic policeman, Star-Lord ...

Here's the group together.

Watch the nearly five minute footage below:

MAHVEL by pepsiguy2

Now, take a look at posters for another film ...

