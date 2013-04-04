15 Awesome Images From The Next Wave Of Marvel Films

Marvel just released a collector’s edition Blu-ray set filled with a bunch of goodies for fans of the comics and films.



In addition to deleted and extended scenes, fans get a first look at the next wave of Marvel films through 2015.

Video of the footage has hit the web unveiling a lot of new images from movies including “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” and “Rise of the Guardians.”

We’ve compiled some character shots and artwork from the upcoming films.

