All 26 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office

Travis Clark
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, holding up a gauntlet with six stones, in 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios
  • “Eternals,” the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, arrived in theaters over the weekend.
  • It could struggle at the box office compared to past MCU entries as it faces harsh reviews and hasn’t been approved for release in China.
  • Insider ranked all 26 MCU movies by their global box office according to IMDb Pro data, and included their original domestic gross and budgets when available.
  • In total the MCU has earned more than $US23 ($AU31) billion worldwide, not counting “Eternals,” making it the biggest movie franchise ever.
26. “Eternals” (2021)*
Angelina Jolie as Thena in 'Eternals.'
Angelina Jolie as Thena in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office (so far): $US161.4 ($AU218) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US71.3 ($AU96) million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

25. “The Incredible Hulk” (2008)
The Incredible Hulk Edward Norton
‘The Incredible Hulk’ was directed by Louis Leterrier. Universal Pictures
Worldwide box office: $US264.7 ($AU358) million

Total domestic box office: $US1.4 ($AU2).8 ($AU182) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US55.4 ($AU75) million

Budget: $US150 ($AU203) million

24. “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011)
Captain america the first avenger cap
Chris Evans in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger.’ Disney/Marvel
Worldwide box office: $US370.6 ($AU501) million

Total domestic box office: $US176.7 ($AU239) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US65 ($AU88) million

Budget: $US140 ($AU189) million

23. “Black Widow” (2021)*
Black widow
‘Black Widow.’ Disney/Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US379.6 ($AU513) million

Total domestic box office: $US319 ($AU432) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US98.6 ($AU133) million

Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access

22. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021)*
Simu Liu Shang-Chi
Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Worldwide box office: $US430 ($AU582) million

Total domestic box office: $US223.8 ($AU303) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US75.4 ($AU102) million

*Released during coronavirus pandemic

 

21. “Thor” (2011)
Thor
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Thor’ (2011) Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US449.3 ($AU608) million

Total domestic box office: $US181 ($AU245) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US65 ($AU88).7 million

Budget: $US150 ($AU203) million

20. “Ant-Man” (2015)
Ant man
Worldwide box office: $US519.3 ($AU702) million

Total domestic box office: $US180 ($AU243).2 ($AU244) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US57.2 ($AU77) million

Budget: $US130 ($AU176) million

19. “Iron Man” (2008)
Iron man
Worldwide box office: $US585.8 ($AU792) million

Total domestic box office: $US319 ($AU432) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US98.6 ($AU133) million

Budget: $US140 ($AU189) million

18. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)
Ant man and the wasp marvel
Worldwide box office: $US622.7 ($AU842) million

Total domestic box office: $US216.7 ($AU293) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US75.8 ($AU103) million

Budget: $US1.2 ($AU2) ($AU219) million

17. “Iron Man 2” (2010)
Iron Man 2
Worldwide box office: $US623.9 ($AU844) million

Total domestic box office: $US312.4 ($AU423) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US128.1 ($AU173) million

Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million

16. “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
Thor The Dark World
‘Thor: The Dark World’ was directed by Alan Taylor. Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US644.8 ($AU872) million

Total domestic box office: $US206.4 ($AU279) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US85 ($AU115).7 ($AU116) million

Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million

15. “Doctor Strange” (2016)
Doctor strange
Worldwide box office: $US677.8 ($AU917) million

Total domestic box office: $US232.6 ($AU315) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US85 ($AU115) million

Budget: $US1.5 ($AU2) ($AU223) million

14. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
Captain America The Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes
Worldwide box office: $US714.4 ($AU966) million

Total domestic box office: $US259.8 ($AU351) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US95 ($AU129) million

Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million

13. “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ was directed by James Gunn. Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US773.4 ($AU1,046) million

Total domestic box office: $US333.7 ($AU451) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US94.3 ($AU128) million

Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million

12. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
Thor ragnarok
Worldwide box office: $US854 ($AU1,155) million

Total domestic box office: $US315 ($AU426) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US1.2 ($AU2).7 ($AU166) million

Budget: $US180 ($AU243) million

11. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017)
Guardians of the galaxy vol 2
Worldwide box office: $US863.8 ($AU1,168) million

Total domestic box office: $US389.8 ($AU527) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US146.5 ($AU198) million

Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million

10. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)
Spider man homecoming
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’ Marvel/Sony
Worldwide box office: $US880.2 ($AU1,191) million

Total domestic box office: $US334.2 ($AU452) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US117 ($AU158) million

Budget: $US1.5 ($AU2) ($AU237) million

9. “Captain Marvel” (2019)
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
‘Captain Marvel’ was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US1.128 billion

Total domestic box office: $US426.8 ($AU577) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US1.3 ($AU2).4 ($AU208) million

Budget: $US160 ($AU216) million

8. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019)
Spider man far from home sony
Worldwide box office: $US1.13 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US390.5 ($AU528) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US92.6 ($AU125) million

Budget: $US160 ($AU216) million

7. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)
Captain america civil war
‘Captain America: Civil War’ Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US1.15 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US408 ($AU552) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US179 ($AU242) million

Budget: $US250 ($AU338) million

6. “Iron Man 3” (2013)
Iron man 3
‘Iron Man 3’ Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US1.2 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US409 ($AU553) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US1.4 ($AU2) ($AU235) million

Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million

5. “Black Panther” (2018)
Black panther
Worldwide box office: $US1.3 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US700 ($AU947) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US202 ($AU273) million

Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million

4. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)
Avengers age of ultron
Worldwide box office: $US1.4 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US459 ($AU621) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US191.3 ($AU259) million

Budget: $US250 ($AU338) million

3. “The Avengers” (2012)
The avengers 2012
‘The Avengers.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Worldwide box office: $US1.5 ($AU2) billion

Total domestic box office: $US623.4 ($AU843) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US207.4 ($AU281) million

Budget: $US220 ($AU298) million

2. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)
Avengers infinity war
Worldwide box office: $US2.05 ($AU3) billion

Total domestic box office: $US678.8 ($AU918) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US257.7 ($AU349) million

Budget: $US321 ($AU434) million

1. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
Avengers endgame
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Marvel Studios
Worldwide box office: $US2.8 ($AU4) billion

Total domestic box office: $US858.4 ($AU1,161) million

Domestic opening weekend: $US357 ($AU483) million

Budget: $US356 ($AU482) million

