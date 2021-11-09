All 26 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office

- “Eternals,” the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, arrived in theaters over the weekend.
- It could struggle at the box office compared to past MCU entries as it faces harsh reviews and hasn’t been approved for release in China.
- Insider ranked all 26 MCU movies by their global box office according to IMDb Pro data, and included their original domestic gross and budgets when available.
- In total the MCU has earned more than $US23 ($AU31) billion worldwide, not counting “Eternals,” making it the biggest movie franchise ever.
Domestic opening weekend: $US71.3 ($AU96) million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
Total domestic box office: $US1.4 ($AU2).8 ($AU182) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US55.4 ($AU75) million
Budget: $US150 ($AU203) million
Total domestic box office: $US176.7 ($AU239) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US65 ($AU88) million
Budget: $US140 ($AU189) million
Total domestic box office: $US319 ($AU432) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US98.6 ($AU133) million
Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic, and released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access
Total domestic box office: $US223.8 ($AU303) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US75.4 ($AU102) million
*Released during coronavirus pandemic
Total domestic box office: $US181 ($AU245) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US65 ($AU88).7 million
Budget: $US150 ($AU203) million
Total domestic box office: $US180 ($AU243).2 ($AU244) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US57.2 ($AU77) million
Budget: $US130 ($AU176) million
Total domestic box office: $US319 ($AU432) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US98.6 ($AU133) million
Budget: $US140 ($AU189) million
Total domestic box office: $US216.7 ($AU293) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US75.8 ($AU103) million
Budget: $US1.2 ($AU2) ($AU219) million
Total domestic box office: $US312.4 ($AU423) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US128.1 ($AU173) million
Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million
Total domestic box office: $US206.4 ($AU279) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US85 ($AU115).7 ($AU116) million
Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million
Total domestic box office: $US232.6 ($AU315) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US85 ($AU115) million
Budget: $US1.5 ($AU2) ($AU223) million
Total domestic box office: $US259.8 ($AU351) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US95 ($AU129) million
Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million
Total domestic box office: $US333.7 ($AU451) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US94.3 ($AU128) million
Budget: $US170 ($AU230) million
Total domestic box office: $US315 ($AU426) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US1.2 ($AU2).7 ($AU166) million
Budget: $US180 ($AU243) million
Total domestic box office: $US389.8 ($AU527) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US146.5 ($AU198) million
Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million
Total domestic box office: $US334.2 ($AU452) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US117 ($AU158) million
Budget: $US1.5 ($AU2) ($AU237) million
Total domestic box office: $US426.8 ($AU577) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US1.3 ($AU2).4 ($AU208) million
Budget: $US160 ($AU216) million
Total domestic box office: $US390.5 ($AU528) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US92.6 ($AU125) million
Budget: $US160 ($AU216) million
Total domestic box office: $US408 ($AU552) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US179 ($AU242) million
Budget: $US250 ($AU338) million
Total domestic box office: $US409 ($AU553) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US1.4 ($AU2) ($AU235) million
Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million
Total domestic box office: $US700 ($AU947) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US202 ($AU273) million
Budget: $US200 ($AU271) million
Total domestic box office: $US459 ($AU621) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US191.3 ($AU259) million
Budget: $US250 ($AU338) million
Total domestic box office: $US623.4 ($AU843) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US207.4 ($AU281) million
Budget: $US220 ($AU298) million
Total domestic box office: $US678.8 ($AU918) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US257.7 ($AU349) million
Budget: $US321 ($AU434) million
Total domestic box office: $US858.4 ($AU1,161) million
Domestic opening weekend: $US357 ($AU483) million
Budget: $US356 ($AU482) million