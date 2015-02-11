Marvel just changed the release dates for a bunch of its movies

Marvel and Sony Pictures surprised fans Monday night when the two announced a partnership to bring Spider-Man to future Marvel movies.

Yes, get ready to see the webslinger mingle among the likes of Tony Stark and Captain America.

In addition, Spider-Man will be getting a new movie of his own July 28, 2017.

As a result, Marvel has had to shake up its future movie release schedule.

Back in October, Marvel announced its future schedule at a special fan event introducing new movies including “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange,” and female superhero film “Captain Marvel.”

The movies that have been affected include “Thor 3,” “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Inhumans.”

Here’s Marvel’s updated theatrical release schedule through 2019:

May 1, 2015: “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

July 17, 2015: “Ant-Man”

May 6, 2016: “Captain America: Civil War”

Nov. 4, 2016: “Doctor Strange”

May 5, 2017: “Guardians of the Galaxy 2”

July 28, 2017: untitled new Spider-Man movie

Nov.

3, 2017: “Thor: Ragnarok”

July 6, 2018: “Black Panther”

Nov. 2 2018: “Captain Marvel”

July 12, 2019: “Inhumans”

May 4, 2018: “Avengers: Infinity War Part I”

May 3, 2019: “Avengers: Infinity War Part 2”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.