Here are all the Marvel movies coming out in the next 4 years

Jason Guerrasio
Doctor strange disneyDisney/Marvel‘Doctor Strange.’

With the opening of “Captain America: Civil War” over the weekend becoming the fifth-largest of all time at the box office, the adaptation of Marvel comic-book characters continues to be a profitable endeavour for Hollywood.

While most of that success comes from Marvel Studios at Disney, which holds the rights to the Avengers (among others), 20th Century Fox has found huge box office with the release of its X-Men and standalone Wolverine movies, not to mention proving this year that even an outlandish character like Deadpool can make blockbuster money.

And though Sony is currently rebooting Spider-Man with the help of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio once upon a time did very well with the character, and hopes to do it again.

Looking forward, all those studios have numerous anticipated releases coming soon adapting Marvel properties.

Here’s the rundown of all the Marvel movies coming out from now through 2019.

'X-Men: Apocalypse' introduces us to the franchise's most chilling villain yet.

20th Century Fox

Apocalypse, played by Oscar Isaac, is considered the first mutant, and is immortal.

20th Century Fox

We'll see how the X-Men handle him when the film opens May 27.

20th Century Fox

'Doctor Strange' follows the journey of a brilliant surgeon whose career is destroyed after a car crash, and under the guidance of a sorcerer, he's shown his real purpose.

Disney/Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Disney/Marvel

'Doctor Strange' opens in theatres on November 4.

Disney/Marvel

Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine for a third standalone movie of the classic character.

Fox

It will definitely have a different feel as it's been confirmed that the movie will have an R rating (thanks 'Deadpool').

20th Century Fox

Source

The third Wolverine movie will come out March 3, 2017.

20th Century Fox/Marvel

The gang is back for a second go-around in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

Disney

Not much is known about what Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company will be up to this time around, but it seems there will be a storyline around his father.

Disney

Source

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' opens May 5, 2017.

Disney

We just saw him in 'Civil War' and can't wait to see more of the new Spider-Man.

Marvel

Spidey/Peter Parker will be played by 19-year-old Tom Holland. And so far everyone is sold that he's perfect for the part.

Anthony Harvey/Getty

We'll know for sure when the standalone 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' comes out July 7, 2017.

Disney/Marvel

He was missed in 'Civil War,' but we haven't seen the last of Thor.

Disney / Marvel

He (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will battle again in 'Thor: Ragnarok' when it opens on November 3, 2017.

Disney / Marvel

Black Panther made his big-screen debut in 'Civil War' and now there's a lot of excitement for his standalone movie.

Marvel

'Creed' director Ryan Coogler will be at the helm, so there's even more reason to be excited.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman will be back as the character February 16, 2018.

Marvel

The Avengers will finally battle Thanos in 'Avengers: Infinity War - Part 1' on May 4, 2018.

Disney/Marvel

But don't get used to that title. The directors of both films, Anthony and Joe Russo, have confirmed that there will be changes.

Marvel

Source

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return for the 'Ant-Man' sequel.

Marvel

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' opens July 6, 2018.

Marvel/Disney

The first female lead of a Marvel adaptation will hit theatres March 8, 2019. Producers are still casting the lead.

Marvel

Phase three of Disney's MCU will conclude with 'Avengers: Infinity War - Part 2' (or whatever the title is being changed to) on May 3, 2019.

Disney

