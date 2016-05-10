Here are all the Marvel movies coming out in the next 4 years

With the opening of “Captain America: Civil War” over the weekend becoming the fifth-largest of all time at the box office, the adaptation of Marvel comic-book characters continues to be a profitable endeavour for Hollywood.
While most of that success comes from Marvel Studios at Disney, which holds the rights to the Avengers (among others), 20th Century Fox has found huge box office with the release of its X-Men and standalone Wolverine movies, not to mention proving this year that even an outlandish character like Deadpool can make blockbuster money.
And though Sony is currently rebooting Spider-Man with the help of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio once upon a time did very well with the character, and hopes to do it again.
Looking forward, all those studios have numerous anticipated releases coming soon adapting Marvel properties.
Here’s the rundown of all the Marvel movies coming out from now through 2019.
'Doctor Strange' follows the journey of a brilliant surgeon whose career is destroyed after a car crash, and under the guidance of a sorcerer, he's shown his real purpose.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Mads Mikkelsen.
It will definitely have a different feel as it's been confirmed that the movie will have an R rating (thanks 'Deadpool').
Not much is known about what Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company will be up to this time around, but it seems there will be a storyline around his father.
Spidey/Peter Parker will be played by 19-year-old Tom Holland. And so far everyone is sold that he's perfect for the part.
He (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will battle again in 'Thor: Ragnarok' when it opens on November 3, 2017.
Black Panther made his big-screen debut in 'Civil War' and now there's a lot of excitement for his standalone movie.
But don't get used to that title. The directors of both films, Anthony and Joe Russo, have confirmed that there will be changes.
The first female lead of a Marvel adaptation will hit theatres March 8, 2019. Producers are still casting the lead.
