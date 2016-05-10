Here are all the Marvel movies coming out in the next 4 years

With the opening of “Captain America: Civil War” over the weekend becoming the fifth-largest of all time at the box office, the adaptation of Marvel comic-book characters continues to be a profitable endeavour for Hollywood.

While most of that success comes from Marvel Studios at Disney, which holds the rights to the Avengers (among others), 20th Century Fox has found huge box office with the release of its X-Men and standalone Wolverine movies, not to mention proving this year that even an outlandish character like Deadpool can make blockbuster money.

And though Sony is currently rebooting Spider-Man with the help of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio once upon a time did very well with the character, and hopes to do it again.

Looking forward, all those studios have numerous anticipated releases coming soon adapting Marvel properties.

Here’s the rundown of all the Marvel movies coming out from now through 2019.

