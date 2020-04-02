Disney has 15 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

November 5, 2021: “Eternals”

“[They’re] a group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They’ve been there amongst the MCU,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Disney’s official synopsis for the film, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” these immortal beings emerge to reunite to fight against another alien race called The Deviants.

The film has a huge cast, including Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”), Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Henry Tyree (“Atlanta”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek. Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Angelina Jolie will also star in the movie.

