Marvel just changed the release date for a bunch of its superhero movies. Here's the full schedule.

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios’ ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is finally confirmed for a 2022 release among a bunch of release date shuffles.

Disney changed the release dates of many of its upcoming movies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, every Marvel Cinematic Universe release has been pushed back.

“Black Widow” is taking the place of November’s “The Eternals” release date, setting off a chain reaction of pushing just about every other Marvel movie back.

There is some good news, though. Marvel officially announced its “Captain Marvel” sequel, which is currently planned for July 2022.

Marvel Studios previously announced its future MCU film slate last summer at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s biannual D23 Expo event.

November 6, 2020: “Black Widow”

Disney/Marvel Scarlett Johansson will be back as Natasha Romanoff this fall.

“Black Widow” will take us back in time in the MCU. Johansson confirmed the movie takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Expect to see Black Widow on the run from General Ross who has been seen in trailers for the film. Fans will see Black Widow revisit her past and go up against a villain named Taskmaster who can replicate the fight tactics of anyone they come into contact with. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz will also star in the film.

“Black Widow” was originally set for a May 1, 2020, release date before it was delayed on March 17. You can watch the most recent trailer for the movie here.

February 12, 2021: “The Eternals”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Here’s the ‘Eternals’ cast at San Diego Comic-Con featuring Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. The film is based around a group of immortal beings created by cosmic Gods.

“[They’re] a group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They have been there amongst the MCU,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Disney’s official synopsis for the film, after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” these immortal beings emerge to reunite to fight against another alien race called The Deviants.

The film has a huge cast, including Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”), Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”), Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Henry Tyree (“Atlanta”), Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”), Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Angelina Jolie will star in the movie.

You can learn more about the cast of “The Eternals” and who they’re playing here.

May 7, 2021: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Simu Liu will play the master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the movie about the Master of Kung Fu. The character was introduced in the comics in 1973. Simu Liu will play the titular character. Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8”) will also star.

Tony Leung is playing the Mandarin. A fake version of the character, played by Ben Kingsley, appeared in “Iron Man 3.”

November 5, 2021: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Disney/Marvel Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

The director of the first “Doctor Strange,” Scott Derrickson, was originally set to return to deliver “the first scary MCU film.” In January 2020, Derrickson and Marvel Studios surprisingly parted ways “due to creative differences.“

Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man”) is reportedly taking over the film and has full support from Derrickson. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in the sequel, too. The events of her Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” will directly tie in to “Doctor Strange 2.”



February 18, 2022: “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU! Taika Waititi handed over Thor’s hammer to Portman on stage at 2019’s SDCC.

Taika Waititi will return to direct the sequel with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson returning as fan-favourite Valkyrie.

Natalie Portman appeared on stage at SDCC 2019. Not only is Portman returning to the MCU, but she’ll play a female version of Thor straight out of the comics.

May 6, 2022: “Black Panther 2”

Marvel/Disney We’re ready for more T’Challa.

Wakanda forever!

The “Black Panther” sequel is the only release date that stayed the same among the mix-up. Director Ryan Coogler is returning for the film. At 2019’s D23 Expo, Coogler said it was too early to reveal the full title of the movie.

July 8, 2022: “Captain Marvel 2”

Marvel Brie Larson’s back on the big screen in summer 2022.

We’ve been waiting a while for official confirmation on this sequel after 2019’s film exceeded expectations by bringing in over $US1 billion at the box office.

Disney confirmed the sequel by including a release date for the film among all of the new Marvel Studios movie dates.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is currently undated.

Marvel Entertainment Will Gamora and Peter find their way back to one another?

Director James Gunn, who worked on the first two films in the franchise, will be back after he’s done working on Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Suicide Squad.”

Marvel Studios is also working on new “Blade” movie.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The Academy Award winner is joining the MCU as the iconic character.

Mahershala Ali will play the human/vampire hybrid who protects humans from vamps. Wesley Snipes originated the role in the 1998 movie. It will be separate from the Phase 4 movies. No release date was given.

At the end of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Feige also hinted a “Fantastic Four” movie will come at some point now that Disney has access to Fox’s Marvel heroes. We’ll have to wait to hear more about that.

