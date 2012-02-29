Marvel Just Released This Awesome New Poster For 'The Avengers'

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man leads the ‘Avengers’ gang in a new action-packed poster.

Photo: marvel.com

Marvel is getting us excited for the reveal of their new trailer tomorrow by spoiling us with a new poster for “The Avengers.” And, boy, is it awesome.The one-sheeter pits the seven stars of the film—Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson—fighting a city in chaos. (Well, except Captain America. He looks like he’s modelling as opposed to fighting crime. Sorry Evans.)



The plot follows the Marvel cast assembling together to take down an alien race seeking to destroy the planet led by Thor’s brother Loki.

Some sites are wondering why Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) appears without his trademark helmet. What’s there to hide? Stark outed himself as Iron Man a long time ago. Batman and Spider-Man have reasons to hide behind their masks.

Plus, he’s not the only one without headgear. Take a look at Captain America.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the two without their headgear in perilous moments. If anything, this should get us more psyched for the action-packed comic adventure due out May 4.

Check back tomorrow for the new trailer. In the meantime, see the poster chock-full of superheroes below:

Photo: marvel.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.