Marvel Is About To Dominate Comic-Con With A Stream Of Its 'Avengers' Panel

Earlier today, Warner Bros. delivered in a huge way at San Diego Comic-Con.

Disney and Marvel have been dominating the superhero genre right now with news of “The Avengers” sequel, “Ant-Man,” and its upcoming film “Guardians of the Galaxy” that’s receiving very positive reviews. They have single-handedly caused every other studio to frantically try and build up their own superhero franchises.

Sony has numerous Spider-Man films in the works while 20th Century Fox has the X-Men and an upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot in the works.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” coming in 2016, but since it was pushed back 10 months we’ve only seen a few images of Superman and the Caped Crusader here and there, until today.

“Batman V Superman” director Zack Snyder opened WB’s Comic-Con panel showing off concept art for the film along with a teaser trailer for the movie AND a first look at Wonder Woman.

Fanboys soon proclaimed Warner Bros. won Saturday at the Con.

Shut it down Marvel! WB wins, they unveiled Wonder Woman.

— Scott Stamper ⚡️ (@DerfelMacklin) July 26, 2014

Is Marvel worried? Not at all.

While everyone is merely talking about “Batman V Superman,” only a handful of people have actually seen the teaser trailer. They haven’t released any video to the public.

Marvel’s panel will take place at 5:30 p.m. PDT and it’s clear they’re bringing out the big guns.

Shortly ahead of the panel, Marvel’s Executive Editorial Director of Digital Media Ryan Penagos announced Marvel should be hosting a live stream so anyone — not just those at San Diego Comic-Con — can watch any big news that is about to come from the studio.

I just heard that we SHOULD have video from the Marvel Studios Hall H panel. On site tonight, stream tomorrow. Boom. #MarvelSDCC

— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 26, 2014

Game on.

Update: It looks like the Marvel panel will not be live streamed, but should appear on Marvel later this evening.

Earlier, Marvel showed a live stream of “The Avengers” cast on stage at Comic-Con.

If you want to watch the live stream, head to Marvel here or check it out below.

