Critics are giving Netflix its worst beating of all time for the new Marvel show 'Iron Fist'

Critics are completely trashing Netflix’s new Marvel show, “Iron Fist,” and it is currently sitting at a limp 9% on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

“Iron Fist” is Netflix’s fourth Marvel series, the rest of which have been, for the most part, critical darlings. And there was a ton of buzz leading up to this release. But “Iron Fist” has landed with the worst thud in Netflix history so far.

“Iron Fist” follows Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who returns to New York City after having gone missing for 15 years. Believed dead after a plane accident that killed his wealthy parents, Danny survives and gets rescued by a mystical sect of monks, who school him in kung fu and entrust with the power of the invincible iron fist.

Though there has been controversy about the main role being played by a white man, when some think it should have been a person of colour, that’s not why critics hate “Iron Fist.” As our own Jethro Nededog put it: Plainly stated, “Iron Fist” is boring. He also called the fight scenes “tired.”

Variety’s Maureen Ryan echoed these sentiments: “It takes forever for anything to happen on ‘Iron Fist,’ and as it stumbles along, the uninspired production design, unexceptional cinematography, and painful dialogue fail to distract the viewer from the overall lack of depth, detail, or momentum.”

That is brutal.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg took star Finn Jones to task. “It’s unclear if Jones’ lack of physical authority is dampening Iron Fist’s ability to be an action show or if Iron Fist’s lack of interest in being an action show has negated Jones’ ability to display physical authority,” he wrote.

If you still want to wade into this morass, here is the trailer:

Additional reporting by Jethro Nededog.

