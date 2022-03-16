Marvel Studios introduced its first Muslim superhero — a Pakistani-American teen named Kamala Khan — and social-media users are here for it

‘Ms. Marvel’ lead Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old South Asian American from New Jersey. Disney+

Social-media users are celebrating Marvel Studios’ first Muslim superhero, introduced in the series “Ms. Marvel.”

Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) is depicted as a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey.

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo welcomed the move and said the studio was “reflecting the world we live in.”

Marvel Studios has introduced its first Muslim superhero in a Pakistani-American teenager — and social-media users are here for it.

In a new trailer for the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Muslim teen from New Jersey who’s viewed as a “weirdo” for her constant daydreams about becoming like the superheroes she idolizes.

At one point in the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, she says: “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.” But that all changes when she develops superpowers.

Fans on Twitter celebrated the studio’s move to introduce more diverse characters in its production line-up. Several users tweeted that they felt “seen.”

Marvel stars including Brie Larson and Kumail Nanjiani also welcomed Kamala’s arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted that the studio was “reflecting the world we live in.”

“Ms. Marvel,” which starts streaming in June, comes on the heels of Disney’s “Turning Red,” Pixar’s first feature-length film directed by an Asian woman. The coming-of-age story of a Chinese-Canadian teenager was helmed by Chinese-born Canadian Domee Shi.