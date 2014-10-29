Here's All The Marvel Movies Coming Out Between Now And 2019

Marvel’s big press event in Los Angeles is underway and the studio is showing off its future film schedule through 2019!
“Let’s talk about phase 3, that’s it goodnight” KF #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/swoy106EIk
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 28, 2014
The studio announced nine films that will be a part of Marvel’s phase 3 entry into its cinematic universe.
Here’s the full list.
May 6, 2016: “Captain America 3” will be called “Captain America: Civil War.”
Official: May 6, 2016 is @CaptainAmerica: #CivilWar. Boom. #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/DxwwZTpO7d
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
November 4, 2016: “Doctor Strange”
Official: @Marvel‘s #DoctorStrange hits theatres November 4, 2016. Directed by @scottderrickson. pic.twitter.com/ORI48lB4pe
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
May 5, 2017: “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” has been moved up from a previous July 28, 2017 release date.
#MarvelEvent News: a new date for the @Guardians sequel, May 5, 2017! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy http://t.co/glMO3rrdE5 pic.twitter.com/1wEObQARxv
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 28, 2014
July 28, 2017: “Thor 3” will be called “Thor: Ragnarok”
#Marvel‘s #Thor: Ragnarok, July 28, 2017 #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/T3B3gii8j5
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
Nov. 3, 2017: The “Black Panther” movie is finally coming!
Did I already post the #BlackPanther logo? SO GOOD. #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/6Ps3xu3iI1
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
Chadwick Boseman (“42”) is confirmed as the lead.
Here’s concept art Marvel showed off to the crowd.
Here’s AMAZING concept art for #BlackPanther! #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/xUC8hLmrSn
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
July 6: 2018: “Captain Marvel,” another new character, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
AND YOU BETTER BELIEVE #CAPTAINMARVEL July 6, 2018 #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/j1EdVm99J2
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
May 4, 2018: “Avengers: Infinity War Part I”
Nov. 2, 2018: “Inhumans”
On November 2, 2018, we welcome #Inhumans! #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/xar0caQFzV
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
May 3, 2019: “Avengers: Infinity War Part II”
Official, the @Avengers go to war! #InfinityWar pt1–May 4, 2018; pt2-May 3, 2019. #MarvelEvent pic.twitter.com/ABRJPaEZWc
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) October 28, 2014
More to come …
