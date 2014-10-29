Here's All The Marvel Movies Coming Out Between Now And 2019

Marvel’s big press event in Los Angeles is underway and the studio is showing off its future film schedule through 2019!

The studio announced nine films that will be a part of Marvel’s phase 3 entry into its cinematic universe.

Here’s the full list.

May 6, 2016: “Captain America 3” will be called “Captain America: Civil War.”

November 4, 2016: “Doctor Strange”

May 5, 2017: “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” has been moved up from a previous July 28, 2017 release date.

July 28, 2017: “Thor 3” will be called “Thor: Ragnarok”

Nov. 3, 2017: The “Black Panther” movie is finally coming!

Chadwick Boseman (“42”) is confirmed as the lead.

Here’s concept art Marvel showed off to the crowd.

July 6: 2018: “Captain Marvel,” another new character, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

May 4, 2018: “Avengers: Infinity War Part I”

Nov. 2, 2018: “Inhumans”

May 3, 2019: “Avengers: Infinity War Part II”

More to come …

