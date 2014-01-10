Marvel Reveals First Look At Its $US30 Million Travelling Theme Park

Starting this spring, the Avengers and Spider-Man will be touring the nation in a giant travelling theme-park like attraction called “The Marvel Experience.”

Marvel and entertainment company Hero Ventures released the first look at their huge travelling dome this morning and it looks pretty cool.

The tour was first announced August of last year and will cost more than $US30 million to put together.

The entire show will cover two acres with a six-story dome meant to replicate the feel of Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D. command center.

Fans will be able to participate in interactive games, virtual reality and holographic simulations, and view original 3D animated short films of Marvel superheroes. There will also be a 4D motion ride as the mini-park’s centrepiece.

The attraction is expected to stay for a few weeks in each city it visits.

Tour dates and locations have not been announced yet but the show is expected to launch sometime this spring in the US and Canada.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.