Marvel’s new ‘Eternals’ character posters give fans a close-up look at the MCU’s latest superhero group

Salma Hayek plays a gender-swapped leader of the group, Ajak.

In the comics, the character was worshipped by the Incans as Tecumotzin and was buried deep in an Incan tomb until awoken by Ikaris.

Hayek told Entertainment Weekly she was hesitant to take on a Marvel role because she assumed she would play a grandma or “old prostitute.”

When she found out the director was Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, it convinced her to take a meeting.

“She’s the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials, and it’s never easy to hold two sides together,” Hayek said of her character.