Marvel’s new ‘Eternals’ character posters give fans a close-up look at the MCU’s latest superhero group

Kirsten Acuna
Eternals posters
‘Eternals’ is in theaters on November 5. Marvel Studios
  • Marvel’s next big superhero movie, “Eternals,” is in theaters only on November 5.
  • Ten new character portraits showcase Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and more cast.
  • Get to know them before the film’s release next month.
Salma Hayek plays a gender-swapped leader of the group, Ajak.
Salma Hayek as Ajak in Eternals
Salma Hayek as Ajak. Marvel Studios
In the comics, the character was worshipped by the Incans as Tecumotzin and was buried deep in an Incan tomb until awoken by Ikaris.

Hayek told Entertainment Weekly she was hesitant to take on a Marvel role because she assumed she would play a grandma or “old prostitute.”

When she found out the director was Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, it convinced her to take a meeting.

“She’s the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials, and it’s never easy to hold two sides together,” Hayek said of her character.

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden plays Ikaris, another leader of the Eternals.
Ikaris Eternals
Richard Madden as Ikaris. A toy description reviewed by Insider describes him as ‘one of the most powerful Eternals in the universe.’ Marvel Studios
Ikaris can fly and shoot beams of cosmic energy from his eyes. Here, his character has a romance with Sersi.

In the comics, Ikaris goes undercover as a human named Ike Harris (very subtle).

Gemma Chan plays Sersi, who lives among humans.
Sersi Eternals
Gemma Chan as Sersi. Marvel Studios
In the film, she’ll be introduced as a museum curator. According to a Hasbro toy description, Sersi has “the ability to manipulate matter, changing the make-up of any non-sentient material she touches.”

In the comics, Sersi eventually becomes a member of the Avengers.

Chan previously appeared in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva. Chan’s casting makes her one of a handful of stars to play multiple Marvel characters.

Kumail Nanjiani stars as Kinjo, who has embraced life on Earth as a celebrity.
Kingo Eternals
Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo. Marvel Studios
In the comics, Kingo is a skilled swordsman who becomes a Japanese action star. Here, Kingo will be a Bollywood star who shows off his dance skills in the film.

“He loves being a movie star. He can shoot beams out of his hands. There are no downsides to Kingo’s life,” Nanjiani told EW.

Angelina Jolie stars as Thena.
Angelina Jolie as Thena Eternals
Angelina Jolie as Thena. Marvel Studios
Thena was born in Olympia and is the daughter of Zuras (not to be mistaken with Zeus). In the comics, she has a secret love affair with the Eternals’ enemy, Kro.

“Eternals” producer Nate Moore previously revealed to reporters that Jolie’s character in the film has a form of memory loss similar to dementia called Mahd Wy’ry, something that can affect an Eternal due to their long lives.

“Because of the amount of memories they have, they become unstuck in their own mind, so she starts to forget exactly when she is,” Moore said.

Don Lee (aka Dong-seok Ma) plays the kindest of the Eternals, Gilgamesh.
Gilgamesh Eternals
Don Lee as Gilgamesh. Marvel Studios
He’s described as “the strongest and kindest Eternal” in marketing.

According to a character description viewed by Insider, Gilgamesh “becomes Thena’s de-facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the other Eternals.”

In the comics, Gilgamesh is first introduced as the Forgotten One, an Eternal that was exiled from his kind by Zuras because he spent too much time around humans. 

Because of that, the character became known by several legendary aliases, including Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He eventually joined the Avengers in the comics. 

Don Lee is a scene-stealer in 2016’s “Train to Busan,” which we highly recommend if you want to familiarize yourself with the actor.

Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”) plays Makkari, a super speedster.
Makkari Eternals
Lauren Ridloff is a fan-favorite on ‘TWD.’ Marvel Studios
Ridloff, who will play the first deaf hero in the MCU, is playing another gender-swapped character. Makkari is embued with “cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets.” 

She’s not affected by the sonic boom that comes with her running.

Ridloff took time away from her role on “TWD” to film “Eternals.”

Lia McHugh’s Sprite may look young, but is actually thousands of years old.
Sprite Eternals
Lia McHugh plays Sprite. Marvel Studios
McHugh is also playing a gender-swapped version of the comic character. 

In the comic, Sprite cannot age. Because of that, the young-looking Eternal likes to play tricks, often at the expense of their own kind.

McHugh described the film version of the character as an “old soul” who can project illusions.

Brian Tyree Henry is playing the technologically savvy Phastos.
Phastos Eternals
Brian Tyree Henry (‘Atlanta’) as Phastos. Marvel Studios
According to a toy description, Phastos has “helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden in the shadows.”

Phastos will be the MCU’s first openly gay superhero who is married with a child.

In the comics, he was an engineer and inventor.

Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) will play Druig, who may not be a total good guy.
Druig Eternals
Barry Keoghan as Druig. Marvel Studios
He has the ability to manipulate other’s minds. A figurine description calls him “aloof and powerful, but at times it’s hard to determine whether he is a friend or foe.”
