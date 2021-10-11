Marvel’s new ‘Eternals’ character posters give fans a close-up look at the MCU’s latest superhero group

- Marvel’s next big superhero movie, “Eternals,” is in theaters only on November 5.
- Ten new character portraits showcase Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and more cast.
- Get to know them before the film’s release next month.
Hayek told Entertainment Weekly she was hesitant to take on a Marvel role because she assumed she would play a grandma or “old prostitute.”
When she found out the director was Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, it convinced her to take a meeting.
“She’s the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials, and it’s never easy to hold two sides together,” Hayek said of her character.
In the comics, Ikaris goes undercover as a human named Ike Harris (very subtle).
In the comics, Sersi eventually becomes a member of the Avengers.
Chan previously appeared in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva. Chan’s casting makes her one of a handful of stars to play multiple Marvel characters.
“He loves being a movie star. He can shoot beams out of his hands. There are no downsides to Kingo’s life,” Nanjiani told EW.
“Eternals” producer Nate Moore previously revealed to reporters that Jolie’s character in the film has a form of memory loss similar to dementia called Mahd Wy’ry, something that can affect an Eternal due to their long lives.
“Because of the amount of memories they have, they become unstuck in their own mind, so she starts to forget exactly when she is,” Moore said.
According to a character description viewed by Insider, Gilgamesh “becomes Thena’s de-facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the other Eternals.”
In the comics, Gilgamesh is first introduced as the Forgotten One, an Eternal that was exiled from his kind by Zuras because he spent too much time around humans.
Because of that, the character became known by several legendary aliases, including Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He eventually joined the Avengers in the comics.
Don Lee is a scene-stealer in 2016’s “Train to Busan,” which we highly recommend if you want to familiarize yourself with the actor.
She’s not affected by the sonic boom that comes with her running.
Ridloff took time away from her role on “TWD” to film “Eternals.”
In the comic, Sprite cannot age. Because of that, the young-looking Eternal likes to play tricks, often at the expense of their own kind.
McHugh described the film version of the character as an “old soul” who can project illusions.
Phastos will be the MCU’s first openly gay superhero who is married with a child.
In the comics, he was an engineer and inventor.