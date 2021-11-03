THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Eternals’ before they were famous

- The cast of Marvel‘s “Eternals” includes Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.
- The actors might be A-listers now, but it wasn’t always that way.
- Here are the earliest roles of the “Eternals” stars, before they were famous.
Then she landed a leading role opposite Antonio Banderas in Robert Rodriguez’s 1995 movie “Desperado,” which marked her first-ever American film. Hayek told GQ that Rodriguez wrote the role of Caroline specifically for her, and she did her own stunts.
The following year, Hayek teamed up with Rodriguez again for his film “From Dusk Til Dawn.” Hayek played a vampire queen and had a memorable scene in which she danced with a real snake.
The actress continued to land more roles in films like “Dogma” (with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) and “Wild Wild West” (with Will Smith).
Hayek earned her first Oscar nomination, for best actress in a leading role, for her part as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in “Frida.”
The star, who founded her own production company called Ventanarosa, also produced “Frida.”
She went on to serve as an executive producer on the ABC show “Ugly Betty.” Hayek’s guest-starring role as Sofia Reyes earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.
Throughout her decades-long career, Hayek has opened up about facing racism and fighting against stereotypes.
Nowadays, she’s one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood and has fought to play complex characters in films.
Chan played Mia, a geologist who the Doctor saves in the knick of time.
The actress appeared on other shows as well, like “Sherlock Holmes,” which starred MCU actors Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross).
Since then, Chan has starred in films like “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” and, most notably, “Crazy Rich Asians.”
This is Chan’s second time portraying a Marvel character. She previously played a Kree sniper named Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel.”
The actor told the publication that he struggled with school after starring on “Barmy Aunt Boomerang.”
“I always had this great interaction with adults,” he said “But at school it was different, and I wasn’t having a good time with having been on the telly. I’d lost a bit of the joy of it. Acting wasn’t good for my life then. It’s like the opposite thing to making friends. It’s the one thing to guarantee you won’t have any.”
Madden went on to appear on the show “Hope Springs” and “Sirens.” His breakout role came when he portrayed Robb Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
Ikaris has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Sersi for thousands of years. In real life, Madden and Chan have been friends for several years.
She made her film debut in the 1982 movie “Lookin’ to Get Out,” alongside her real-life father, Jon Voight, who also cowrote the script.
Jolie’s supporting role in 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted” earned her critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination.
She later portrayed Lara Croft in two films inspired by the popular video-game character, starred alongside Brad Pitt in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and voiced characters in animated films like the “Kung Fu Panda” movies.
As part of her preparation for the role, Jolie told People that she did “everything from swords to ballet.”
Nanjiani’s breakthrough performance came when he landed the role of a software engineer named Dinesh on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”
The comedian garnered even more attention with the release of “The Big Sick” in 2017. The film was inspired by his relationship with his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon.
The couple wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay and Nanjiani starred in the film with Zoe Kazan, who played Gordon.
Kingo can fire cosmic blasts from his hands.
Ridloff joined AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead” on its ninth season in 2018, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. She took a break from “TWD” to film “Eternals” during the show’s 10th season and recently returned to film one of the show’s scariest episodes to date.
You may also recognize Ridloff from her performance in 2019’s Oscar winner “Sound of Metal.”
Ridloff and her character are deaf, and the actress told the New York Times that Jolie helped to devise a system to cue her for scenes in “Eternals” using a laser pen.
Henry’s breakout role came in 2016 with the FX series “Atlanta,” in which he portrayed Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles.
The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his parts on “Atlanta” as well as the NBC drama “This Is Us.”
He is Marvel’s first openly gay superhero and his family is front-and-center in “Eternals.”
The actress made her film debut in 2017’s “Hot Summer Nights,” which starred Timothée Chalamet and Maika Monroe.
McHugh also appeared on the TV series “American Woman.”
She has the ability to duplicate herself, make herself appear older, and make herself and others invisible.
Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) later won best supporting actor for his role in 2012’s “The Neighbors” at the 49th Baeksang Arts Awards. He became known for his role in 2016’s popular zombie drama “Train to Busan.”
Before going into acting, Lee studied at Columbus State Community College in Ohio and was a personal trainer. He returned to South Korea to pursue an acting career.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Marvel, and I really loved the character of Gilgamesh,” Lee told Entertainment Weekly. “I saw the potential for inspiring the younger generation as [the MCU’s] first Korean superhero.”
He later studied acting in Dublin before becoming known in Ireland after a role in 2013’s “Love/Hate” in which he played a cat killer.
You may recognize him for roles on HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Dunkirk.” He’ll also appear in WB’s “The Batman” next year.
Though he has an intensity about him, he has a soft spot for Makkari.
At a press conference for “Eternals,” Zhao said that Keoghan and Ridloff naturally started riffing when they first met, so the director played into their real-life dynamic in the film.
When Snow became a main focal point of “Game of Thrones” after a season-five cliffhanger left his character’s life in the balance, Harington told Variety it made him feel “very vulnerable.”
Harington previously turned down a role in another superhero film, telling Insider that his role in “Eternals” was right for a number of reasons, including that his character, Dane, has a lighter air about him.
“There’s a comedic element that was different from other stuff that I get offered, and the future looked quite interesting,” he said.
Harington also told Insider that his time on “GoT” prepared him for the secrecy surrounding the Marvel film.
“I learned along the way with ‘Thrones,'” the actor said of keeping spoilers under wraps. “‘Thrones’ became big as I was in it.”
“I learned along the way how to keep secrets,” Harington added. “Whereas with Marvel, I’m just entering this universe and being told there’s things I can or can’t say. So, I’m learning as I go here.”