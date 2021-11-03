THEN AND NOW: The stars of ‘Eternals’ before they were famous

Salma Hayek rose to fame as the titular character of the Mexican telenovela “Teresa.”

Following her success on the show, Hayek went to America in the early ’90s to pursue a Hollywood career.

Then she landed a leading role opposite Antonio Banderas in Robert Rodriguez’s 1995 movie “Desperado,” which marked her first-ever American film. Hayek told GQ that Rodriguez wrote the role of Caroline specifically for her, and she did her own stunts.

The following year, Hayek teamed up with Rodriguez again for his film “From Dusk Til Dawn.” Hayek played a vampire queen and had a memorable scene in which she danced with a real snake.

The actress continued to land more roles in films like “Dogma” (with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) and “Wild Wild West” (with Will Smith).

Hayek earned her first Oscar nomination, for best actress in a leading role, for her part as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in “Frida.”

The star, who founded her own production company called Ventanarosa, also produced “Frida.”

She went on to serve as an executive producer on the ABC show “Ugly Betty.” Hayek’s guest-starring role as Sofia Reyes earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.

Throughout her decades-long career, Hayek has opened up about facing racism and fighting against stereotypes.

Nowadays, she’s one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood and has fought to play complex characters in films.