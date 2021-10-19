Search

The stars of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ stunned at the world premiere. Here are the 15 best photos from the red carpet.

Jason Guerrasio
Eternals cast on stage as fireworks shoot off
‘Eternals’ cast at the world premiere in Los Angeles on October 18. Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty
  • Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and the rest of the stars of “Eternals” dazzled on the red carpet.
  • See all the top looks below.
  • “Eternals” opens in theaters on November 5.
Angelina Jolie plays elite warrior Thena in the movie, who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.
Angelina Jolie in a gold dress
Angelina Jolie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty
Jolie also brought 5 of her children with her to the red carpet.
Angelina Jolie with her family
Angelina Jolie with children (L-R) Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, and Zahara. Rich Fury/Getty
Richard Madden plays Ikaris, one of the most powerful Eternals who can fly and shoot cosmic energy out of his eyes.
Richard Madden in a tuxedo
Richard Madden. Jesse Grant/Getty
Gemma Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate inanimate objects and is in love with Madden’s Ikaris character.
Gemma Chan in a white dress
Gemma Chan. Rich Fury/Getty Images
Salma Hayek is the spiritual leader of the Eternals and has the power to heal others.
Salma Hayek in a black dress
Salma Hayek. Rich Fury/Getty
Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo who can project cosmic energy from his hands.
Kumail Nanjiani in a purple jacket and pants
Kumail Nanjiani. Rich Fury/Getty
Kit Harrington plays Dane Whitman, a human who is dating Sersi. Things are going to get complicated if he ever meets Ikaris.
Kit Harrington in a pinstrip suit
Kit Harrington. Jesse Grant/Getty
Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has the power of super speed.
Lauren Ridloff in a black dress with white top
Lauren Ridloff. Rich Fury/Getty
Brian Tyree Henry stars as Phastos who invents weapons and tech.
Brian Tyree Henry in a black and purple suit
Brian Tyree Henry. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Lia McHugh plays Sprite and she has the power to create illusions.
Lia McHugh in a red dress
Lia McHugh. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty
Don Lee plays Gilgamesh who is the strongest of the Eternals.
Don Lee in a blue suit
Don Lee. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty
Here’s “Eternals” director and co-writer Chloé Zhao.
Chloe Zhao in a flower skirt and black top
Chloé Zhao. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty
Also showing up to the premiere was “Thor” franchise director Taika Waititi with girlfriend Rita Ora.
Taika Waititi in a grey suit and Rita Ora in a white dress
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty
Malin Akerman also showed up for the latest Marvel movie.
Malin Akerman in a sequence dress
Malin Akerman. Emma McIntyre/WireImage
And an MCU premiere wouldn’t be complete without Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.
Kevin Feige in a baseball cap, dark jacket, and jeans.
Kevin Feige. Rich Fury/Getty
