The stars of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ stunned at the world premiere. Here are the 15 best photos from the red carpet.

- Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and the rest of the stars of “Eternals” dazzled on the red carpet.
- See all the top looks below.
- “Eternals” opens in theaters on November 5.
Angelina Jolie plays elite warrior Thena in the movie, who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.
Jolie also brought 5 of her children with her to the red carpet.
Richard Madden plays Ikaris, one of the most powerful Eternals who can fly and shoot cosmic energy out of his eyes.
Gemma Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate inanimate objects and is in love with Madden’s Ikaris character.
Salma Hayek is the spiritual leader of the Eternals and has the power to heal others.
Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo who can project cosmic energy from his hands.
Kit Harrington plays Dane Whitman, a human who is dating Sersi. Things are going to get complicated if he ever meets Ikaris.
Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has the power of super speed.
Brian Tyree Henry stars as Phastos who invents weapons and tech.
Lia McHugh plays Sprite and she has the power to create illusions.
Don Lee plays Gilgamesh who is the strongest of the Eternals.
Here’s “Eternals” director and co-writer Chloé Zhao.
Also showing up to the premiere was “Thor” franchise director Taika Waititi with girlfriend Rita Ora.
Malin Akerman also showed up for the latest Marvel movie.
And an MCU premiere wouldn’t be complete without Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.