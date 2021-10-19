The stars of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ stunned at the world premiere. Here are the 15 best photos from the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie plays elite warrior Thena in the movie, who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy. Angelina Jolie. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Jolie also brought 5 of her children with her to the red carpet. Angelina Jolie with children (L-R) Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, and Zahara. Rich Fury/Getty

Richard Madden plays Ikaris, one of the most powerful Eternals who can fly and shoot cosmic energy out of his eyes. Richard Madden. Jesse Grant/Getty

Gemma Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate inanimate objects and is in love with Madden’s Ikaris character. Gemma Chan. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Salma Hayek is the spiritual leader of the Eternals and has the power to heal others. Salma Hayek. Rich Fury/Getty

Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo who can project cosmic energy from his hands. Kumail Nanjiani. Rich Fury/Getty

Kit Harrington plays Dane Whitman, a human who is dating Sersi. Things are going to get complicated if he ever meets Ikaris. Kit Harrington. Jesse Grant/Getty

Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has the power of super speed. Lauren Ridloff. Rich Fury/Getty

Brian Tyree Henry stars as Phastos who invents weapons and tech. Brian Tyree Henry. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lia McHugh plays Sprite and she has the power to create illusions. Lia McHugh. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Don Lee plays Gilgamesh who is the strongest of the Eternals. Don Lee. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty

Here’s “Eternals” director and co-writer Chloé Zhao. Chloé Zhao. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Also showing up to the premiere was “Thor” franchise director Taika Waititi with girlfriend Rita Ora. Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Malin Akerman also showed up for the latest Marvel movie. Malin Akerman. Emma McIntyre/WireImage