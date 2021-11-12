Marvel unveils first looks of ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘She-Hulk,’ and more upcoming Disney+ shows

Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

Marvel Studios released brand-new footage from several original shows that are headed to Disney+.

This included peeks at “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” ” Ms. Marvel,” and “Secret Invasion.”

New footage and logos were unveiled on Friday as part of Disney+ Day.

Marvel Studios released first-looks of forthcoming shows and announced new ones, teasing the debuts of new MCU characters and the return of familiar faces.

It was all thanks to Friday’s Disney+ Day, which included announcements pertaining to projects that will be available to watch on the streamer.

Marvel announced several new animated shows and released the logos for “X-Men ’97,” “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” and “Marvel Zombies.” A series of original shorts about “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Baby Groot, titled “I Am Groot,” is also in the works along with season two of the series “What If…?”

In addition, the studio also confirmed that a “WandaVision” spin-off show, based on Kathryn Hahn‘s scene-stealer, Agatha Harkness, is coming soon. The release date is still unknown.

Kathryn Hahn in ‘WandaVision.’ Marvel Studios

Hahn will reprise her role as the witch in “Agatha: House of Harkness” and Jac Schaefer will return as an executive producer and head writer. Although the studio’s “Hawkeye” series hasn’t debuted yet (the first two episodes will be released on November 24), Marvel already has plans for a spin-off centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character from the comics, who will be played by Alaqua Cox (“Hawkeye”).

During Disney+ Day, fans learned more about ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘She-Hulk,’ and ‘Secret Invasion’

In a compilation video released on Disney+, Marvel not only shared updated logos for “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” and “Ironheart,” but also teased new footage.

Fans got a first look at “Moon Knight,” which stars Oscar Issac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and will focus on the titular vigilante, who has dissociative identity disorder. Little is known about the show, but Ethan Hawke will costar alongside Isaac.Additional footage showed glimpses of Isaac wearing the comic-book-accurate white superhero suit.

Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

The first footage of “She-Hulk” showed Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters juggling her life as a lawyer with her identity as She-Hulk.

Fans also got a glimpse of Mark Ruffalo‘s return as Bruce Banner/Hulk, giving Jennifer pointers on how her transformations are “triggered by anger and fear.”

Both “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk” will premiere in 2022.

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

In anticipation of the live-action show “Secret Invasion,” fans got to see a first look at the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The show is inspired by the comics and centered on Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race first introduced in “Captain Marvel.”

The cast includes Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

After releasing a sizzle reel in December 2020 during Disney Investors Day, Marvel shared new footage from “Ms. Marvel,” which stars Iman Vellani as the Pakistani-American teen named Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The teaser showed Kamala being in awe of Captain Marvel and wanting to emulate the Avenger but feeling a sense of self-doubt.

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” Kamala says in one scene.

The studio also revealed that “Ms. Marvel” will be released on the streamer in summer 2022.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in ‘Ms. Marvel.’ Marvel Studios/Disney+

Elsewhere in the video, Marvel shared footage from “Hawkeye,” “Marvel Zombies,” and “What If…?”

They also reminded fans that a second season of “Loki” is imminent, in addition to James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and the Don Cheadle-led show “Armor Wars.”