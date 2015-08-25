Marvel is putting famous cosplayers on comic book covers and it looks awesome

Joshua Rivera
MarvelCaitlin of Contagious Costuming poses as Gamora on this fall’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cover.

Cosplaying — or the hobby of crafting homemade costumes in order to dress up as your favourite characters in pop culture — is a huge part of comics fandom. Traditionally a hallmark of conventions and other fan events, the Internet has allowed cosplayers to practice their craft year-round, showing off some remarkably accurate representations of superhero costumes in beautifully composed pictures.

This fall, Marvel will show the cosplayers some love by featuring them in a series of 21 variant covers. Instead of the traditionally illustrated cover art, select copies of 21 of Marvel’s brand-new series that will launch this October following the conclusion of “Secret Wars” will have special photo covers featuring a number of top cosplayers dressed up in costumes of their own design.

It’s a genuinely great move on Marvel’s part. Cosplaying is often a thankless passion project that is sometimes criticised for “ruining” fandom — when in reality it has become a vibrant new venue for attracting new fans who wouldn’t have otherwise picked up a comic book.

Let’s take a look at the cosplayers Marvel will highlight this fall.

This 'A-Force' #1 cover features Jay Justice as She-Hulk standing tall.

You can check out Jay Justice here.

The cosplay cover to 'All-New Inhumans' #1 will show off Yaya Han as Queen Medusa in a more regal outfit.

This 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 cover showcases Aaron Rivin in a great costume and smart perspective.

Check out more of Aaron Rivin's costumes here.

This 'Astonishing Ant-Man' cover wholeheartedly embraces a classic vibe.

Cosplay by SoloRoboto Industries.

Cosplayer Michael Cox becomes Captain America in this 'Avengers' cover which features yet another classic homage.

Michael Cox

'Captain Marvel' brings us back to the modern era with a vibrant reproduction of the titular hero Carol Danvers' iconic outfit worn by Judy Stephens.

You can check out more of Stephens' work here.

Patrick 'Rick' Lane ditches the movie-style leather body armour 'Daredevil' look for a classic cloth style.

Allen Lee Hansard's 'Doctor Strange' cover makes excellent use of negative space for a striking photo.

Amanda Lynne Shafer represents Jean Grey of the X-Men here, wearing the fantastic costume that first appeared in 'All-New X-Men.'

This Gamora cosplay by Contagious Costuming is spot-on for fans of the movie version of 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'

Cosplay by Contagious Costuming.

Try and imagine how long it took cosplayer Dale Oliver to craft this articulate Iron Man costume.

You can check out Oliver's work here.

In another painstakingly elaborate costume, Sarah Jean Maefs stands tall as the new Thor in leather and armour.

Cosplay by Sarah Jean Maefs.

Classic Thor gets some cosplay love, too, from cosplayer Kevin Spooner.

Marvel's breakout superhero of 2014, Kamala Khan, gets a spot-on cosplay cover starring Soni Balestier.

Cap Santiago doesn't just nail cosmic hero Nova's look, but strikes an awesome pose that makes the cover look that much better.

Check out more of Cap Santiago's work here.

Gwen Stacey version of Spider-Woman is a big hit with cosplayers, and Katherine Zan's maskless take of her costume is perfect.

See more of Katherine Zan's work here.

Jessica Drew, the main Spider-Woman, recently got a practical new costume that just looks phenomenal in real life.

Cosplay by Yashuntafun Cosplay.

You won't see Miss Kit Quinn's version of The Wasp in the movies, but it's a spot-on take of how she looks in the comics right now.

See more of Miss Kit Quinn's work here.

Finally, Kalel Sean poses as Black Bolt, the silent, stoic king of the Inhumans.

