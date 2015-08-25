Marvel is putting famous cosplayers on comic book covers and it looks awesome

Marvel Caitlin of Contagious Costuming poses as Gamora on this fall’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cover.

Cosplaying — or the hobby of crafting homemade costumes in order to dress up as your favourite characters in pop culture — is a huge part of comics fandom. Traditionally a hallmark of conventions and other fan events, the Internet has allowed cosplayers to practice their craft year-round, showing off some remarkably accurate representations of superhero costumes in beautifully composed pictures.

This fall, Marvel will show the cosplayers some love by featuring them in a series of 21 variant covers. Instead of the traditionally illustrated cover art, select copies of 21 of Marvel’s brand-new series that will launch this October following the conclusion of “Secret Wars” will have special photo covers featuring a number of top cosplayers dressed up in costumes of their own design.

It’s a genuinely great move on Marvel’s part. Cosplaying is often a thankless passion project that is sometimes criticised for “ruining” fandom — when in reality it has become a vibrant new venue for attracting new fans who wouldn’t have otherwise picked up a comic book.

Let’s take a look at the cosplayers Marvel will highlight this fall.

