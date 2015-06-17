Marvel sent an awesome congratulations to 'Jurassic World' for breaking the Avengers' box-office record

Jurassic World” had a record-breaking opening weekend.

It became the first film to ever cross $US500 million worldwide in its first weekend.

The Universal Pictures’ film also holds the title for top opening weekend in North America.

At $US208.8 million, it just managed to sneak past the $US207.4 million record previously held by “The Avengers” since 2012.

While it no longer holds this distinction, Marvel doesn’t seem too upset about it. 

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige graciously sent out a congratulatory tweet to the cast and crew of “Jurassic World”:

The image shows Owen (Chris Pratt) riding the famed T. rex while the Avengers look on.

Look closely and you’ll see that the T. rex holds Thor’s hammer, while Thor looks on in utter confusion.

Jurassic World Marvel@Kevfeige/TwitterT. rex is worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer.

Fans know you have to be one of a chosen few in order to be worthy of lifting Thor’s hammer.

The tweet shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Pratt, of course, starred in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” last summer.

That role was a major breakthrough in his career — and a huge win for Marvel Studios. The film made over $US774 million worldwide.

Kevin Feige Chris PrattGetty ImagesMarvel Studios president Kevin Feige with ‘Jurassic World’ star Chris Pratt.

The tweet brings to mind a long-running tradition between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in which they took out congratulatory ads every time one toppled the other’s box-office record.
 
Here’s the first one Spielberg sent Lucas after “Star Wars” topped “Jaws”:

Spielberg congrats Lucas for Star WarsThe Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences/Facebook

Once “E.T.” helped Spielberg reclaim the box office throne, Lucas took this ad out in Variety:

George Lucas congrats variety adVariety

