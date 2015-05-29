The 12 comic books to start with when you first dive into the Marvel Universe

Why it's great: In the decades since its creation by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, 'The Fantastic Four' has been home to both the grandest and most personal storytelling in superhero comics. One of the very best stories, however, was writer Jonathan Hickman's three-year tenure on the title from 2009 to 2012.

What makes Hickman's run a must-read is the way it ties simple, universal ideas about family to the cosmic bigness of the Fantastic Four's vast history. Timeless, powerful ideas about nature vs. nurture and the dizzying worry parents feel when they let their children go and watch them take their place as adults in the world are set against wars between forgotten cities, lost empires, and other dimensions. It's a celebration of the Fantastic Four's history and everything that makes them great characters. There's nothing quite like it.

Hickman is known for his intricately crafted plots. His work fully embraces the serial nature of comic books, and tends to treat his tenure on any given title as one big story, meant to be read from beginning to end. His approach has its quirks -- while Hickman is very good at writing a satisfying single issue, there can be times when the machinery of his plot can briefly lose his readers. 'Fantastic Four' probably suffers from this problem the least among his other work, but if you do find yourself lost, stick it out -- you're in for one of the very best payoffs worthy of your favourite Netflix binge, a rousing climax with moments that will make you cheer and warm your heart -- things that it's nice to know superhero comics can make you feel.

How to read it: Comics like this are why you sign up for Marvel Unlimited, since it's a bit of a logistical nightmare to assemble the story. It starts in one series ('Fantastic Four'), which then changes its title (to 'FF') before bringing back the first series to tell interlocking stories between the two. You'll be bouncing back and forth between 'Fantastic Four' (1998-2011) and 'FF' (2010-2012). Begin with 'Fantastic Four' #570-588, then read 'FF' #1-11, and then return to 'Fantastic Four' for #600 (you won't find #589-599 under 'Fantastic Four,' because 'FF' replaced the book for those issues). From then on, read one issue of each until you reach the end (about a dozen more issues). Consult this comment thread to make sure you're on track (but don't worry about reading 'Dark Reign').

What to read next: Do you like the Fantastic Four? Then read the first, game-changing run by Kirby and Lee in 'Fantastic Four' (1966-1998) #1-102. For something more modern, Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo's early-2000s run is a must-read, found in 'Fantastic Four' (1998-2012), issues #60-524 (don't worry, there aren't 500 comics to read, they just change the numbering midway through).

If however, you enjoy Hickman's intricate, long-form storytelling, then follow his run on the 2012 iteration of 'Avengers' and 'New Avengers,' which recently concluded and leads to Marvel's huge 'Secret Wars' event.