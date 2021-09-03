27 Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, ranked from least to most successful

- We ranked 27 different Marvel stars from least to most successful based on a number of factors.
- The list features titular characters, like Iron Man, Thor, and all of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Predictably, the top spot went to Robert Downey Jr., but the rest of the list isn’t as predictable.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Then, how we ranked them: We exclusively looked at someone’s body of work after they were introduced into the MCU. So, for Paul Rudd, even though he was a downright movie star before 2015, we only paid attention to his post-“Ant-Man” work — sorry, “Clueless” fans.
We also looked into awards, box-office success (and flops), the quality of projects taken on, and social media followings.
Of course, we need to preface this but saying no one in the MCU is unsuccessful by any means — some have just seen more success than others.
Keep scrolling to see how it all shook out.
After his superhero debut, he’s appearing in an episode of Disney+’s new “Star Wars” animated series, “Star Wars: Visions,” which reimagines “Star Wars,” as an anime.
The 32-year-old also has two big movies coming up: “Arthur the King” co-starring Mark Wahlberg and “One True Loves” alongside Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey.
Liu currently has 724,000 Instagram followers and 380,800 Twitter followers — though his following grows every day.
Now that that’s out of the way, let’s analyze Rooker’s career post-“GOTG.” He appeared in two episodes of “True Detective,” a classic prestige TV show. He’s also appeared in films like “Love and Monsters,” “Fantasy Island,” and the new Netflix animated film “Vivo,” among others. He was also introduced in two of the biggest franchises of the last decade this year, with bit parts in “The Suicide Squad” and “F9: The Fast Saga.”
Now that he’s semi-free of the MCU — though he did reprise his role as Yondu in “What If…?” — the 66-year-old has many projects coming up, including the Bruce Willis vehicle “White Elephant” and “Yolo County OG” with Cole Hauser.
Currently, he has 888,000 Instagram followers and 39,000 Twitter followers.
TV-wise, he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in “Political Animals” in 2013, and he had a recurring role in “Once Upon a Time” as the Mad Hatter. He also, of course, has the distinction of starring in the second Marvel Disney+ show, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which wasn’t as critically beloved as its predecessor, “WandaVision.”
The 39-year-old’s career is only going up from here, as he’s set to star in the Pamela Anderson/Tommy Lee series “Pam and Tommy” on Hulu with Lily James, which is highly anticipated.
He has a starring role alongside “Normal People” breakout Daisy Edgar Jones in “Fresh,” a thriller produced by Adam McKay, in the works, and he will be co-starring with Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Kirby, and Joel Edgerton in “The Brutalist,” a “sweeping immigrant drama,” according to Deadline. Completing this trifecta is “The 355,” an action spy film starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Penélope Cruz.
Currently, Stan has 8.2 million Instagram followers.
In a case of unfortunate timing, Lilly appeared in a film called “Crisis,” costarring Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer in February 2021. Back in 2017, she costarred in the critically beloved “Little Evil” on Netflix with Adam Scott, though it didn’t make much of a splash in the mainstream.
Coming up, she’ll be costarring with Jason Sudeikis in a crime thriller called “South of Heaven” (formerly known as “Till Death”) and a comedy called “Happy Life” with Ike Barinholtz and Alexandra Daddario. And, of course, she’s set to play the Wasp once more in “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania” in 2023.
Lilly, 42, is also a successful author and is behind a series of children’s chapter books called “The Squickerwonkers.” But, even though she’s a major part of the MCU, Lilly is probably still best known for her pre-Marvel roles in all six seasons of “Lost” as Kate Austen, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe, and for her part in “The Hobbit” trilogy as elf Tauriel.
She currently has 2.1 million Instagram followers and 270,800 Twitter followers.
However, since “Ultron,” Bettany’s only appeared in four non-Marvel films: 2015’s “Legend,” 2017’s “Journey’s End,” 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and 2020’s “Uncle Frank.” He also played the Unabomber in the 2017 Discovery miniseries “Manhunt: Unabomber.”
The 50-year-old is going to star in the upcoming second season of “A Very English Scandal.” He’s playing Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll, while his on-screen wife, Margaret Campbell, will be played by Claire Foy.
Bettany has 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 727,200 followers on Twitter.
But after clashes with Marvel, he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo. That hasn’t really slowed him down, though — he’s appeared in many Wes Anderson films (“Moonrise Kingdom,” “Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”), had roles in “The Bourne Legacy” and “The Dictator,” a voice role in “Sausage Party,” and he starred in the Will Smith film “Collateral Beauty,” although it was critically panned.
His two biggest career accomplishments, though, are his Oscar-, BAFTA-, and Golden Globe-nominated performance in 2014’s “Birdman,” and his 2019 film “Motherless Brooklyn,” which he also directed, produced, and wrote. It has a modest 64% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The 52-year-old has two high-profile films coming up: Wes Anderson’s latest, “The French Dispatch,” and he’s part of the star-studded cast of “Knives Out 2.”
He has 357,000 Instagram followers and 2 million Twitter followers.
But he’s been in the MCU since 2011’s “Thor.” The same year, he was set up as the next face of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise in “Ghost Protocol,” though, as Tom Cruise continues to lead the films, that failed. He reprised his role in 2015’s “Rogue Nation,” though he skipped “Fallout” and 2022’s “Mission: Impossible 7.”
Then, in 2012, he tried his hand at another action franchise: “Bourne. ” He starred in “The Bourne Legacy,” another attempt at spinning off a franchise from its original face, in this case Matt Damon. That also failed, and Damon returned to the role for 2016’s “Jason Bourne.”
He’s had other roles in films such as “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” “American Hustle,” “Arrival,” “Wind River,” “Tag” — but nothing’s topped Marvel nor his Oscar-nominated performance in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker.”
Aside from “Hawkeye,” Renner is also going to star in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” with Dianne Wiest and Kyle Chandler.
Renner has 15.9 million followers on Instagram and 5.5 million followers on Twitter.
However, since “Captain Marvel,” Larson’s been lying relatively low. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with Netflix’s “Unicorn Store,” and that same year she also appeared in “Just Mercy” and as herself in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.”
Coming up: the “Captain Marvel” sequel in 2022, “The Marvels,” and an Apple TV+ series called “Lessons in Chemistry.”
However, Larson is very successful online. She has 6.8 million Instagram followers, 2.6 million Twitter followers, and 652,000 YouTube subscribers. She also co-hosts a podcast with “Mythic Quest” star Jessie Ennis called “Learning Lots.“
That same year, he won an Independent Spirit Award for “Inherent Vince,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Then, in 2015, he was second-billed in “Sicario,” which was both critically acclaimed and a box-office success, and in “Everest,” which was both as well. The year after that, in 2016, he was the lead of the Coen Brothers’ success “Hail, Caesar!”
Then comes a hiccup, with 2017’s firefighter drama “Only the Brave,” which was liked by critics but a box-office flop. He followed that up with the critically panned “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” which has a dismal 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, in 2018, he turned it around with the “Sicario” sequel, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” and an iconic performance as Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
In 2021, Brolin is setting his sights on another hopeful box-office smash and future franchise, “Dune,” and he will costar in the comedy “Brothers,” with Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Brendan Fraser, and “Zola” breakout Taylour Paige.
The 53-year-old has 3 million followers on Instagram.
As it stands now, Mackie works all the time, but not in huge movies — we’re talking “Detroit,” “Miss Bala,” “Point Blank,” “Seberg,” “Synchronic,” “Our Brand Is Crisis,” “Io,” “The Night Before,” etc.
Mackie, 42, is big on Netflix — he appeared in multiple episodes of “Altered Carbon,” an episode of “Black Mirror,”and this year he also starred in the Netflix film “Outside the Wire,” and he had a role in “The Woman in the Window.”
In the future, in addition to “Captain America 4,” Mackie is also going to play Johnnie Cochran in “Signal Hill” with Jamie Foxx and Elizabeth Banks; he’ll appear in a Netflix kids movie called “We Have a Ghost” with David Harbour, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge; and he’ll star in a thriller costarring Shailene Woodley called “Panopticon.”
Mackie has 2.7 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million Twitter followers.
Bautista, 52, is also starring in the second season of Apple TV+ series “See,” and he was the main character of “Army of the Dead,” Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist thriller that was viewed by over 72 million households and is tied for ninth-most watched Netflix film.
Now, he’s going to reprise his “Army” role in an upcoming prequel anime series called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.” Bautista also has a role in “Dune” and “Knives Out 2,” which are both hugely anticipated films. After that, he’s starring in the sci-fi film “Universe’s Most Wanted” and an adaptation of “Game of Thrones” writer George R. R. Martin’s short story “In the Lost Lands.” In addition to “Vol. 3,” he’ll also reprise the role of Drax in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
Bautista has 3.6 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers.
After “GOTG,” she starred in the gone-too-soon sitcom “Selfie” alongside John Cho, had a small role in “The Big Short,” and then had her biggest non-Marvel break when she starred in the 2017 “Jumanji” reboot, which made almost $US1 ($AU1) billion worldwide. It received a sequel in 2019, which made over $US800 ($AU1,081) million.
Gillan also had roles in “Spies in Disguise” and “Stuber” before getting her very own leading role in an action movie, Netflix’s “Gunpowder Milkshake,” which has a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes. She also wrote, directed, and starred in her own film, “The Party’s Just Beginning.”
We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention Gillan’s iconic role as Amy Pond on “Doctor Who,” even though it was pre-Marvel.
Next up for the 33-year-old, outside of “GOTG Vol. 3” and “Thor: Love and Thunder:” She’s top-billed in a satirical thriller co-starring Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg called “Dual,” and she’s going to be in Judd Apatow’s next film, “The Bubble.”
Gillan has 7.4 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million Twitter followers.
After “Ultron,” she costarred with Tom Hiddleston in “I Saw the Light,” and appeared in smaller (but successful!) indies like “Ingrid Goes West,” “Wind River,” and “Kodachrome.”
The 32-year-old also starred in the only good Facebook Watch series, “Sorry for Your Loss,” which earned her a Critics’ Choice Award nomination … which leads us to “WandaVision.”
“WandaVision” is a supremely weird show, and due to COVID shuffling around the schedule, ended up becoming the first Disney+ Marvel show — and it was a phenomenon, largely due to Olsen’s performance. She turned Wanda, a character not many of us were passionate about, into someone we can’t wait to see again. Olsen earned an Emmy nomination for her performance, and we would be shocked if she didn’t win.
In addition to reprising her role in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” she’s going to star in the next David E. Kelley project, “Love and Death,” on HBO Max.
In 2016, he starred in the British miniseries “The Night Manager.” He was nominated for an Emmy and won a Golden Globe for his performance. He also has a Tony Award pending for his performance in the play “Betrayal.”
In regards to the MCU, Hiddleston’s Loki was so beloved that even after he was killed on-screen, those at Marvel found a way to bring him back for his own show, “Loki,” which was recently announced as the first MCU series to receive a second season.
Currently, Hiddleston is filming the Apple TV+ series “The Essex Serpent” alongside Claire Danes.
The 40-year-old has 10.7 million Instagram followers and 4.3 million Twitter followers.
Also in 2017, he played Thomas Edison in the film “The Current War” and starred in the TV film “The Child in Time.” The following year, he received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations and won a BAFTA for the miniseries “Patrick Melrose,” and he voiced the titular role in the animated reboot of “The Grinch.” He also had a voice role in “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” as Shere Khan.
In 2019, he had a small role in best picture nominee “1917,” and he was in “The Mauritanian” in 2020.
Cumberbatch’s next projects are equally as prestigious. He’s going to costar in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” with Claire Foy, and with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog.” He was also pegged as the lead in Netflix’s remake of “The 39 Steps.” And, of course, he’s reprising his role as Strange in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Since then, he played iconic jazz musician Miles Davis in the 2015 biopic “Miles Ahead,” starred in Steven Soderbergh’s 2021 HBO Max film “No Sudden Move,” and played the villain in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
He’s also been successful on TV. He starred in the Showtime series “House of Lies” from 2010 to 2016, voiced Donald Duck in “DuckTales,” currently stars in another Showtime series, “Black Monday,” and was tapped as the narrator for the rebooted “Wonder Years.”
The 56-year-old received three Golden Globes noms for “House of Lies,” winning one, and earned yet another nom for “Black Monday.” He also received four consecutive Emmy nods for “House of Lies,” two for “Black Monday,” and, like we said, a nod for “TFATWS.” Plus, he has a Grammy for the “Miles Ahead” soundtrack.
His future projects include “Armor Wars” and Noah Baumbach’s next film, “White Noise,” alongside Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver.
Cheadle has 939,000 followers on Instagram and 939,800 followers on Twitter.
But that’s not all — Saldana also played Uhura in the new “Star Trek” trilogy, which was also a huge success and rumored to have a fourth film on the way. Saldana’s also set to reprise her roles in the long-awaited “Avatar” sequels and potentially “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Saldana’s also lent her voice to “The Book of Life,” “My Little Pony: The Movie,” “Missing Link,” and “Vivo” — all successful animated films.
She also appeared in a few flops, like “Live by Night” and “Nina.”
Saldana, 43, has a busy few years coming up, in addition to “Vol. 3,” “Avatar,” and potentially “Star Trek.” She’s also going to be in the animated Netflix series “Maya and the Three,” a movie directed by her husband Marco Perego called “Keyhole Garden,” a Netflix series produced by Reese Witherspoon called “From Scratch,” a fencing film called “Fencer,” and a dark adventure film on Netflix about pirates in the Caribbean called “The Bluff.” Notably, she’s the star of all of them.
Additionally, she’s part of the ensemble cast of David O. Russell’s untitled film along with Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.
She has 7.5 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million Twitter followers.
He then voiced roles in “Spies in Disguise,” “Onward,” and “Dolittle.” Holland has also been experimenting with more dramatic roles in films like Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time,” “Chaos Walking,” and Apple TV+’s “Cherry.”
Holland, 25, has more on the way, too. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is easily the most anticipated Marvel movie since “Endgame,” with its trailer smashing records. He’s also gearing up to star in another franchise — one solely focused on him — as Nathan Drake in “Uncharted,” which is based on the long-running video game series.
Plus, his lip-sync of “Umbrella” goes viral every time it reappears on the internet.
Holland has 47.3 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million followers on Twitter.
Right after “Captain America: First Avenger,” he continued appearing in dumb rom-coms like “What’s Your Number?” and “Playing It Cool.” He also made his directorial debut in 2014 with “Before We Go,” which had middling reviews, as did his 2019 film “The Red Sea Diving Resort.”
It hasn’t all been bad, as he appeared in Bong Joon-ho’s English-language debut, “Snowpiercer,” in 2013, “Gifted” in 2017, and “Knives Out” in 2019. He also starred in the Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob” in 2020. He received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in “Lobby Hero.”
Outside of acting, Evans, 40, co-founded A Starting Point, which is “a video-based civic engagement platform” where people can hear from elected officials from both parties regarding various issues.
Coming up, Evans is: voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear,” costarring with Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s” “The Gray Man,” teaming up with director Scott Derrickson on a Bermuda Triangle movie called “Bermuda,” and is reportedly going to appear in the “Little Shop of Horrors” movie. He also was recently cast in the Apple movie “Ghosted” alongside fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson.
Evans has 12.3 million followers on Instagram and 15 million followers on Twitter.
Since “Ant-Man,” he’s continued to appear in films with smaller budgets like “The Fundamentals of Caring,” “The Catcher Was a Spy,” “Ideal Home,” and “Mute.” He also appeared in the “Between Two Ferns” movie.
Rudd’s also been successful on TV, starring in two seasons of the “Wet Hot American Summer” revival on Netflix and “Living with Yourself,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
Besides his iconic “Look at us” meme, Rudd, 52, doesn’t have a social media presence, though the internet (and world) loves him and his ageless face.
Up next, he’ll star in the latest “Ghostbusters” sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” this fall and “The Shrink Next Door” on Apple TV+ with Will Ferrell, Casey Wilson, and Kathryn Hahn. Plus, he has “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” coming up soon too.
In 2013, he starred in “Now You See Me,” which received a sequel in 2016. In 2014, he secured his second career Oscar nomination for “Foxcatcher,” and another in 2015 for “Spotlight.” In 2019, he starred in and produced the legal drama “Dark Water,” which had Oscar buzz. He also received a Golden Globe nom in 2016 for “Infinitely Polar Bear.”
Ruffalo, 53, has had equal success on the TV side of things. In 2014, he starred in and produced the HBO TV film “The Normal Heart,” which garnered him an Emmy nod and a Golden Globe nod. He won the awards for producing the series.
In 2020, he once again starred in and produced a project for HBO, this time the miniseries “I Know This Much Is True,” in which he played a set of twins. He’d go on to win the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for his performance.
He also has a Grammy nomination under his belt for best spoken word album for reading the 2018 book “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In” by Bernie Sanders. He’s actually been nominated for an EGOT.
Ruffalo will next reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series “She-Hulk.” He’s also going to costar in director Shawn Levy’s Netflix film “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner.
He has 20 million Instagram followers and 7.6 million Twitter followers.
Right after “Thor,” he appeared in the meta horror film “The Cabin in the Woods,” and a re-telling of “Snow White” called “Snow White and the Huntsman,” in which he played the titular huntsman. It made almost $US400 ($AU541) million. He also briefly appeared in 2013’s “Star Trek Into Darkness” as the father of Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk, a role he played in the 2009 film.
He reprised his role in the 2016 sequel, “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” which was a flop. That year, he also appeared in the female reboot of “Ghostbusters,” sadly, another flop. Hemsworth then starred in “Bad Times at the El Royale,” which was another flop, but well-received by critics.
The 38-year-old got another chance at being at the center of an iconic franchise with 2019’s “Men in Black: International,” which was also a flop.
So, why is he so high? Because nothing seems to hurt his career, and because people still love him anyway. With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” he’s going to be the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film. He was cast in the “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa,” and his 2020 Netflix film “Extraction” is the most-viewed film in Netflix history and is already getting a sequel.
Hemsworth also has 50.4 million followers on Instagram and 7.2 million followers on Twitter.
The same year, he voiced Emmett in “The Lego Movie,” which became a surprise phenomenon. The year after, he played Owen, ostensibly one of the co-leads of “Jurassic World.” The film has grossed $US1 ($AU1).6 billion to date.
He then appeared in “The Magnificent Seven,” a semi-successful western, in 2016 alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, and “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence, which was also a modest box-office success.
He reprised three of his roles for sequels recently, voicing Emmett again in 2019’s “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” playing Owen in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and, of course, playing Star-Lord in “Infinity War” and “Endgame.”
In 2020, he costarred with Tom Holland in Pixar’s “Onward.” This year, he starred in the Prime Video sci-fi film “The Tomorrow War,” which already has a sequel in development. Overall, he’s earned Critics’ Choice Award nominations for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jurassic World,” and “Onward.”
In addition to that, the 42-year-old will once again play Owen in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” and he will play Star-Lord in “Vol. 3” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Pratt is also currently filming “The Terminal List” with Taylor Kitsch and Constance Wu.
Pratt has 32.6 million Instagram followers and 7.9 million Twitter followers.
He produced and starred in “American Sniper” the same year as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” earning him another Oscar nom. In 2016, he appeared in “War Dogs,” which he also produced.
In addition to his other MCU appearances, Cooper co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” which was a critical and commercial success — and a pop culture phenomenon — that earned Cooper praise for his acting, singing, and directing. He even won two Grammys and had a song top the Billboard Hot 100 (“Shallow”), and was nominated for yet another Oscar.
Cooper also received an Oscar nomination for producing “Joker.”
Up next for the 46-year-old is the Guillermo del Toro film “Nightmare Alley” and a musical Leonard Bernstein biopic that he will direct, star in, and co-write on Netflix. He’s also reportedly in talks to star in Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film.
She had an important voice role in Spike Jonze’s “Her,” appeared in films like “Chef,” “Lucy,” “The Jungle Book,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Rough Night,” and “Isle of Dogs,” all over the last decade.
Most impressively, she received the rare double Oscar nominations for two of her 2019 movies: best supporting actress for “Jojo Rabbit” and best actress for “Marriage Story.”
This year, the 36-year-old is reprising her role as the voice of Ash in “Sing 2” and is filming Wes Anderson’s next project. And, like we said earlier, she’s reuniting with Chris Evans for “Ghosted.”
Obviously, he’s best known for playing Dominic Toretto, an indestructible hero in his own right, in the “Fast and Furious” movies, which have made billions of dollars at the box office ($US6.5 ($AU9) billion to be exact). Diesel actually almost single-handedly brought the franchise back to life with 2009’s “Fast & Furious.”
The year after he began playing Groot, he starred in “Furious 7,” which was the third highest-grossing film of 2015 and made $US1 ($AU1).5 billion. He continues to star in these films today, with “F9,” which made $US704 ($AU952) million and is the second highest-grossing film of 2021, so far.
But that’s not even his only franchise — Diesel also reprised his role as Xander Cage in 2017’s “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and is looking to reprise his role as Riddick in a fourth “Chronicles of Riddick” film, “Riddick 4: Furya.” In 2020, he began starring in yet another potential franchise, “Bloodshot,” which is already getting a sequel.
Diesel will continue to play Groot in “Vol. 3” and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and he is potentially voicing the character for a series of Disney+ shorts called “I Am Groot.” He’ll also continue to play Toretto in “Fast 10” and “Fast 11.” Plus, Diesel has an unknown role in “Avatar 2” coming up, adding yet another mega-franchise to his résumé.
The 54-year-old has 73.4 million Instagram followers.
We likely wouldn’t have the absolute behemoth of a cinematic universe that we have today, and many of these actor’s careers wouldn’t have been irrevocably changed by playing a superhero.
The “Iron Man” franchise had the first solo film to crack $US1 ($AU1) billion at the box office (“Iron Man 3”), and it was the first completed trilogy of the MCU, though Downey would continue to appear until 2019’s “Endgame,” which was essentially a love letter to his character.
He’s used his clout to become a solid producer in Hollywood through his company Team Downey, which has been behind “Perry Mason,” “Dolittle,” “Sweet Tooth,” and other upcoming projects.
His acting career has benefited, too. He played Sherlock Holmes in two films, with a third on the way, and won a Golden Globe for the first film. He snagged an Oscar nom and Golden Globe nom for his performance in “Tropic Thunder.” Now, he’s set to star in the HBO series “The Sympathizer.“
Downey, 56, has also become something of a Tony Stark himself, founding The Footprint Coalition, which “invests in high-growth, sustainability-focused companies,” “makes charitable grants to non-profits that advance the adoption of environmental technology,” and “entertains, informs, and mobilizes the public with original and curated content.”
Currently, he has 50.8 million followers on Instagram and 16.5 million followers on Twitter.