27 Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, ranked from least to most successful

The Marvel stars were ranked on a number of factors.

First, how we picked who to include in the ranking: We narrowed it down to everyone who’s played a titular character in an MCU movie or TV show, which includes your Lokis, your Visions, and your Scarlet Witches. We also included everyone in the Guardians, since they’re the titular team.

Then, how we ranked them: We exclusively looked at someone’s body of work after they were introduced into the MCU. So, for Paul Rudd, even though he was a downright movie star before 2015, we only paid attention to his post-“Ant-Man” work — sorry, “Clueless” fans.

We also looked into awards, box-office success (and flops), the quality of projects taken on, and social media followings.

Of course, we need to preface this but saying no one in the MCU is unsuccessful by any means — some have just seen more success than others.

Keep scrolling to see how it all shook out.