Marvel will soon release an insane $250 movie box set -- Here's what you get

Marvel ‘Ant-Man’ will conclude Phase Two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means it’s time for another box-set.

This week’s release of “Ant-Man” officially marks the end of “Phase Two” of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Just as the company did for all its Phase One films, Marvel is putting together a limited edition Blu-ray box set with all of the Phase Two movies, plus a host of extra goodies.

Here’s everything you get in the box set, which is currently an Amazon exclusive:

“Iron Man 3” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

“Thor: The Dark World” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

“Ant-Man” — Available in Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and a digital copy

A top-secret bonus disc!

More goodies, including “collectible, specially designed disc holders and exclusive Marvel memorabilia”

There’s no information yet about the product’s release date, or what the final box set will actually look like. However, the Amazon listing includes the above image, which might give us a hint: It shows an alien metal orb, the same ball that appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” that contained one of the six “Infinity Stones,” which will be eventually be wielded by the evil mad titan Thanos in Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Considering Marvel lists “specially designed disc holders,” you can expect the final box set to appear something like the image above.

Though there’s no official date for the box set, we imagine the launch will coincide with the DVD release of “Ant-Man” later this year. We’ve reached out to Marvel for more information and we’ll update the post if we hear back.

In the meantime, you can still buy the box set for Phase One of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe on Amazon, which includes “Iron Man,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,” plus a host of other Marvel memorabilia and a briefcase that contains another one of the six Infinity Stones. That box set also included a bonus disc, which offered Marvel featurettes, deleted and extended scenes from each film, and an exclusive look at Phase Two of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

