The Marvel characters that have killed the most in one infographic

Some of the heroes of the Marvel universe have a lot of blood on their hands.

A recently-released infographic put together by the folks over at the UK-based Morph Costumes ranks a number of Marvel characters by their body counts. It features characters both heroic and villainous, as well-known as Iron Man and obscure as Vulcan.

While some of the characters on the list are no surprise, there are a few listed that you wouldn’t expect — and since some of their most notable victims are mentioned, mild spoiler warning if you plan on diving into Marvel comics in the near future.

Either way, try not to feel too bad about all the people these characters killed. In the superhero comics, dead people usually get better.

