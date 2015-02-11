Which movie studios own which Marvel characters all in one infographic

Tuesday has been a huge day for Marvel fans.

We’ve learned that Spider-Man is going back to Marvel for a brand new Spider-Man incarnation, which opens up the flood gates for Spidey to appear in other Marvel movies.

This news shows how important studio rights are in the world of comic book characters. But it can certainly be confusing.

The Geek Twins have solved all our heroic problems with this awesome infographic that shows who owns the rights to every Marvel character. Take a look.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of some of the specific characters, not all, owned by each studio via The Geek Twins:

20th Century Fox

Doctor Doom Human Torch (Johnny Storm) Invisible Woman Mr. Fantastic The Thing Alicia Masters Willie Lumpkin Puppet Master Silver Surver Nova (Frankie Raye) Galactus Cable Scarlet Witch Quicksilver Deadpool Agent Zero Angel Angel Salvadore Arclight Azazel Banshee Beast Bishop Callisto Colossus Cyclops Darwin Deadpool Deathstrike Emma Frost Erik Lehnsherr Gambit Harada Havok Iceman Jason Stryker Jean Grey John Wraith Jubilee Juggernaut Katherine Pryde Kenuichio Harada Kid Omega Lady Deathstrike Landry Jones Cassidy Leech Lord Shingen Lucas Bishop Magneto Mariko Yashida Moira MacTaggert Multiple Man Mystique Nightcrawler Norubo Mori Phoenix Professor X Psylocke Pyro Quill Riptide Rogue Sabretooth Sebastian Shaw Shingen Yashida Silverfox Storm The Blob Toad Viper Wolverine Yashida Yukio Man-Thing

These are some of the Marvel characters Sony Pictures will now share with Marvel Studios:

Spider-Man Doctor Octopus Green Goblin Harry Osborn The Lizard Sandman Venom Betty Brant Dennis Carradine (Buglar) J. Jonah Jameson Ben Parker May Parker John Jameson Joseph “Robbie” Robertson Mary Jane Watson Gwen Stacy Mendel Stromm Flash Thompson Black Cat Rhino Elektro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.