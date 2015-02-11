Which movie studios own which Marvel characters all in one infographic

Matt Johnston

Tuesday has been a huge day for Marvel fans.

We’ve learned that Spider-Man is going back to Marvel for a brand new Spider-Man incarnation, which opens up the flood gates for Spidey to appear in other Marvel movies.

This news shows how important studio rights are in the world of comic book characters. But it can certainly be confusing.

The Geek Twins have solved all our heroic problems with this awesome infographic that shows who owns the rights to every Marvel character. Take a look.

Marvel Rights1The Geek Twins

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of some of the specific characters, not all, owned by each studio via The Geek Twins:

20th Century Fox

Doctor Doom

Human Torch (Johnny Storm)

Invisible Woman

Mr. Fantastic

The Thing

Alicia Masters

Willie Lumpkin

Puppet Master

Silver Surver

Nova (Frankie Raye)

Galactus

Cable

Scarlet Witch

Quicksilver

Deadpool

Agent Zero

Angel

Angel Salvadore

Arclight

Azazel

Banshee

Beast

Bishop

Callisto

Colossus

Cyclops

Darwin

Deadpool

Deathstrike

Emma Frost

Erik Lehnsherr

Gambit

Harada

Havok

Iceman

Jason Stryker

Jean Grey

John Wraith

Jubilee

Juggernaut

Katherine Pryde

Kenuichio Harada

Kid Omega

Lady Deathstrike

Landry Jones Cassidy

Leech

Lord Shingen

Lucas Bishop

Magneto

Mariko Yashida

Moira MacTaggert

Multiple Man

Mystique

Nightcrawler

Norubo Mori

Phoenix

Professor X

Psylocke

Pyro

Quill

Riptide

Rogue

Sabretooth

Sebastian Shaw

Shingen Yashida

Silverfox

Storm

The Blob

Toad

Viper

Wolverine

Yashida

Yukio

Man-Thing

These are some of the Marvel characters Sony Pictures will now share with Marvel Studios:

Spider-Man

Doctor Octopus

Green Goblin

Harry Osborn

The Lizard

Sandman

Venom

Betty Brant

Dennis Carradine (Buglar)

J. Jonah Jameson

Ben Parker

May Parker

John Jameson

Joseph “Robbie” Robertson

Mary Jane Watson

Gwen Stacy

Mendel Stromm

Flash Thompson

Black Cat

Rhino

Elektro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.