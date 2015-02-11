Which movie studios own which Marvel characters all in one infographic

Tuesday has been a huge day for Marvel fans.
We’ve learned that Spider-Man is going back to Marvel for a brand new Spider-Man incarnation, which opens up the flood gates for Spidey to appear in other Marvel movies.
This news shows how important studio rights are in the world of comic book characters. But it can certainly be confusing.
The Geek Twins have solved all our heroic problems with this awesome infographic that shows who owns the rights to every Marvel character. Take a look.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown of some of the specific characters, not all, owned by each studio via The Geek Twins:
20th Century Fox
Doctor Doom
Human Torch (Johnny Storm)
Invisible Woman
Mr. Fantastic
The Thing
Alicia Masters
Willie Lumpkin
Puppet Master
Silver Surver
Nova (Frankie Raye)
Galactus
Cable
Scarlet Witch
Quicksilver
Deadpool
Agent Zero
Angel
Angel Salvadore
Arclight
Azazel
Banshee
Beast
Bishop
Callisto
Colossus
Cyclops
Darwin
Deadpool
Deathstrike
Emma Frost
Erik Lehnsherr
Gambit
Harada
Havok
Iceman
Jason Stryker
Jean Grey
John Wraith
Jubilee
Juggernaut
Katherine Pryde
Kenuichio Harada
Kid Omega
Lady Deathstrike
Landry Jones Cassidy
Leech
Lord Shingen
Lucas Bishop
Magneto
Mariko Yashida
Moira MacTaggert
Multiple Man
Mystique
Nightcrawler
Norubo Mori
Phoenix
Professor X
Psylocke
Pyro
Quill
Riptide
Rogue
Sabretooth
Sebastian Shaw
Shingen Yashida
Silverfox
Storm
The Blob
Toad
Viper
Wolverine
Yashida
Yukio
Man-Thing
These are some of the Marvel characters Sony Pictures will now share with Marvel Studios:
Spider-Man
Doctor Octopus
Green Goblin
Harry Osborn
The Lizard
Sandman
Venom
Betty Brant
Dennis Carradine (Buglar)
J. Jonah Jameson
Ben Parker
May Parker
John Jameson
Joseph “Robbie” Robertson
Mary Jane Watson
Gwen Stacy
Mendel Stromm
Flash Thompson
Black Cat
Rhino
Elektro
