Here's What Marvel Fans Get For $200 In This Epic Blu-ray Collection Set

If you’re the ultimate Marvel fanboy, Disney and Marvel have released an epic 10-disc Blu-ray collection.



Featuring every Marvel film from “Iron Man” up until “The Avengers,” the $219 limited edition set comes boxed in a S.H.I.E.L.D. case, the secret intelligence agency of the Marvel universe.

If you already have all of the films on Blu-ray, the real appeal to the set — other than getting your very own S.H.I.E.L.D. briefcase and (fake) spy documents – is some bonus footage from upcoming releases.

Here’s what’s inside:

– a glowing Tesseract prop from “Thor” and “The Avengers”

– “The Avengers” on Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray

– “Captain America: The First Avenger” on Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray

– “Thor” Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray

– “The Incredible Hulk” on Blu-ray

– “Iron Man” on Blu-Ray

– “Iron Man 2” on Blu-ray

– a bonus disc featuring deleted and extended scenes along with content from upcoming sequels to “Thor,” “Captain America,” “Iron Man” and upcoming movies “Ant-man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

There are also some “classified” documents featuring images of the tesseract …

… a file on Captain America …

… and another on Bruce Banner (The Hulk).

If you want an extended look at what’s inside, IGN gave a full look at the collector’s set.

