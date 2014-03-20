9 Awesome New Images From Marvel's Next 3 Movies

Kirsten Acuna
Captain america winter soldier scarlett johanssonDisney/MarvelFans got a glimpse of what’s to come in April’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’

ABC premiered an hour-long special, “Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe” Tuesday night, taking fans behind-the-scenes of its superhero movies while teasing some new ones.

If you didn’t tune in, the highlight came from new images shown in the final few minutes.

Viewers saw a bunch of concept art for future Marvel movies ranging from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Ant-Man,” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Marvel since released many of the images online.

If you missed the special or are a big Marvel fan, you’ll want to check these out.

We finally were able to get a glimpse at some concept art from 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron.'

We'll see a few new characters including the Scarlet Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Read more on 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron' here.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play her twin brother, Quicksilver.

But first, we'll see 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' in August. Here's Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) ...

Watch the first trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' here.

... along with better looks at Rocket and tree creature Groot (Vin Diesel).

We were mostly shocked that ABC showed off some images from next year's 'Ant-Man' movie starring Paul Rudd.

Read more on 'Ant-Man' here.

The stills are from test footage that first premiered at San Diego Comic Con back in 2012.

So you're probably familiar with this image that circulated the Internet.

This is the best look we've seen of the tiny costume in action.

Read more on 'Ant-Man' casting here.

Until then, the next Marvel movie in theatres is 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'

Check out photos for the film >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.