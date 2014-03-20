9 Awesome New Images From Marvel's Next 3 Movies

Disney/MarvelFans got a glimpse of what’s to come in April’s ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier.’
ABC premiered an hour-long special, “Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe” Tuesday night, taking fans behind-the-scenes of its superhero movies while teasing some new ones.
If you didn’t tune in, the highlight came from new images shown in the final few minutes.
Viewers saw a bunch of concept art for future Marvel movies ranging from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Ant-Man,” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
Marvel since released many of the images online.
If you missed the special or are a big Marvel fan, you’ll want to check these out.
But first, we'll see 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' in August. Here's Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) ...
We were mostly shocked that ABC showed off some images from next year's 'Ant-Man' movie starring Paul Rudd.
