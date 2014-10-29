Get Ready For Marvel's First Female Superhero Movie

Marvel ‘Captain Marvel’ was one of nine movies teased at a Marvel event Tuesday afternoon.

Fans have been waiting for a female superhero movie and they’re finally getting one!

Marvel Studios announced nine new movies Tuesday that will be released between 2016-2019 and one of the biggest announcements was Marvel’s first female superhero movie — Captain Marvel.

While there have been many iterations of the character, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, confirmed this version will be Carol Danvers.

“This Captain Marvel’s name is Carol Danvers,” said Feige. “This film has been in the works almost as long as Doctor Strange or Guardians of the Galaxy before it came out, and one of the key things was figuring out what we wanted to do with it. Her adventures are very earthbound, but her powers are based in the cosmic realm.”

The film is expected in theatres July 6, 2018.

Who is Captain Marvel?

Danvers is United States Air Force officer who gains superhero powers including the ability to fly and superhuman strength in an explosion. The character has been known as both Ms. Marvel and later Captain Marvel, eventually becoming a member of a new Avengers team.

While it’s great Marvel will be releasing a female-centric superhero film, many were surprised Black Widow wasn’t getting her own film.

Captain Marvel movie *before* Black Widow? Oh… kay, you know what, I guess I’ll take it! #MarvelEvent

— Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) October 28, 2014

So excited for all the Phase 3 titles, but just one thing: where is our Black Widow movie? #Marvel #MarvelEvent #BlackWidowMovie

— Damaris Almon (@d_isabitgroovy) October 28, 2014

The only thing missing from today’s #MarvelEvent was the announcement of a Black Widow movie.

— Tony Bell (@tonybell73) October 28, 2014

During the event, Feige told reporters Scarlett Johansson’s superhero isn’t getting her own Marvel movie because she is currently working well with “The Avengers” gang, according to Nerdist.

“Her [Black Widow’s] part in Avengers: Age of Ultron is very, very big,” he said. “Today’s presentation was all about introducing new characters.”

