Here's where every major character ended up on the 7th and final season of Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the seventh and final season of Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The show’s series finale aired on ABC on Wednesday night, wrapping up character storylines and using a key element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to save the day for the team’s final mission.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Marvel’s longest-running TV show, concluded on Wednesday after seven seasons.

The two-hour finale aired on ABC, showing the team banding together for their final mission and using the quantum realm (a key element of the “Ant-Man” movies and “Avengers: Endgame”) to travel back to the original timeline and save the world from destruction at the hands of semi-robotic creatures known as Chronicoms.

For longtime fans of the series, which had its fair share of cancelation fears in the past, the finale offered closure and happy ending for the beloved S.H.I.E.L.D. agents.

Here’s where every major character ended up on the seventh and final season.

Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), still an agent, ended up going on missions in space.

During the two-part finale, it seemed as though Daisy died during a battle with Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan), one of the final season’s villains. Even Daisy seemed content to die a hero after taking out Nathaniel.

However, the agents retrieved her body, which was floating in space after an explosion, and brought her to their ship.

There, Kora (Dianne Doan), her Inhuman sister, revived Daisy using her powers.

The end of the finale featured a one-year time jump, showing the agents reuniting virtually in the S.H.I.E.L.D. speakeasy called Swordfish because their lives had taken them in so many different directions that it was impossible to see each other in real life.

Regardless, they refused to drift entirely apart and agreed to meet again, same time and same place, the following year.

Daisy gathered in a circle with Coulson, May, Mack, Yo-Yo, Fitz, and Simmons and they all recapped the latest events in their lives.

It was revealed that Daisy was on a spacecraft with Kora (who was pulled from the alternate timeline) and Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj), who dubbed them the “Astro Ambassadors.”

Sousa, who was introduced on Marvel’s short-lived series “Agent Carter,” first appeared during season seven of “AoS” when the team travelled to the ’30s. They saved Sousa from being murdered and he became a member of the team, assisting with missions throughout the final season.

He also formed an unlikely romance with Daisy, which was still intact after the one-year time jump.

Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) became a teacher at the new Coulson Academy.

Among her students was Flint (Coy Stewart), the Inhuman with geokinesis abilities who fans first met when they team headed to space on season five.

Becoming a teacher was a fitting conclusion for May, a resilient agent who trained both Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) and Daisy, and acted as a mentor to others.

It also appeared that May and Coulson, who had years of history and feelings for each other, didn’t end up together – but actress Wen said there could be hope for a reunion.

“I think that the Philinda fans are going to be a little bit sad about the outcome again, but you know what? We’ve seen this happen before, so don’t be surprised if he is resurrected once again,” Wen said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), also known as FitzSimmons, finally got their happy ending together.

For most of the series, the couple constantly found themselves literally separated by space and time – so often that Fitz was convinced that the cosmos just wouldn’t allow them to be together.

But fans of Fitz and Simmons always knew that they were endgame, and the finale gave the characters a satisfying, well-earned ending.

Fitz was noticeably absent during most of the final season because De Caestecker was filming another project at the time of shooting “AoS.” With the actor’s limited schedule, Fitz’s absence was written into the plot.

In the finale, viewers learned where he was.

Earlier on, the Chronicoms got a hold of Fitz and Simmons and accessed their memories with a machine. Because the pair figured out a way to defeat the Chronicoms and save the team, they couldn’t risk their plan being discovered by the Chronicoms.

So Fitz disappeared to an unknown location for his protection while Simmons stayed behind and had an implant put in her body that suppressed her memories and therefore concealed Fitz’s location and plan.

In the finale, the couple reunited, though it took Simmons some time to regain her memories and recall who Fitz was. Fitz explained that he was in the original timeline the whole time he was missing.

He said that when the team went back in time, they branched off from the original chain of events and created an alternate timeline. But by entering the quantum, as he did after going subatomic, the agents would be able to jump between the two timelines and defeat the Chronicoms.

Through a series of flashbacks, fans saw that FitzSimmons lived out a happy life together in the years that they spent working on a world-saving solution.

This is also when Fitz built the Coulson LMD, which was created specifically for this final mission so they could all work together.

Fitz always knew that their plan would work, so he and Simmons delayed fixing everything so they could enjoy their time together. They even had a daughter named Alya.

While virtually gathering with the rest of the agents after the one-year time jump, it was revealed that Fitz had retired from S.H.I.E.L.D. and was enjoying fatherhood.

Meanwhile, Simmons was also no longer with S.H.I.E.L.D. but was quietly helping Daisy with an anatomy analysis.

Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) continued his role as the director of “S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The finale revealed that Mack was on a helicarrier en route to Moscow for a “classified” mission that needed his attention.

Some fans interpreted that as a potential reference to Marvel’s upcoming “Black Widow” movie, but there weren’t sufficient details given on “AoS” that would clearly point to that MCU tie-in.

Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) became S.H.I.E.L.D.’s “most decorated agent.”

The finale also revealed that Mack and Yo-Yo’s relationship was still going steady and they enjoyed working together at S.H.I.E.L.D.

Plus, Yo-Yo got her own team comprised of herself, Piper (Briana Venskus), and an LMD version of Davis (Maximilian Osinski), who was killed during season six.

Deke Shaw (Jeff Ward) volunteered to stay behind in the alternate timeline so the team could get back to the original timeline.

Deke, the grandson of FitzSimmons, was first introduced at the start of season five when the agents were transported through time and space to the future. Because FitzSimmons reunited and had a child (who will become Deke’s mother), Deke will still be born in the original timeline.

Meanwhile, the Deke who stayed behind in the alternate timeline in the ’80s will continue living out his rockstar dreams.

He gained a big following when Mack and Deke got stranded in 1982 during season seven, episode seven. He formed a band and performed his own rendition of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, pretending that it was an original song since the real version hadn’t been released yet.

After the plan to get the agents back to the original timeline proved to be a success, Deke said that he was now in charge, meaning that he was now running S.H.I.E.L.D.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ward said that it made perfect sense for Deke’s musician persona to be a cover for his role as director at S.H.I.E.L.D.

The LMD (Life Model Decoy) version of Phil Couslon (Clark Gregg) decided to take some time to explore the world on his own and reassess things.

Throughout “AoS,” Coulson was killed and brought back to life a few times.

Even after he died for good, he still remained part of the team through the LMD built by Fitz, which contained all the information, history, and feelings that the real Coulson possessed.

Coulson struggled with being an LMD, but on part one of the finale, he told May that he liked this version of himself, seemingly coming to terms with it.

In the final moments of the show, Mack gifted Coulson with a “going away present.”

Coulson opened a briefcase using the code 136 (a clever nod to the show’s 136 total episodes), which contained keys to a new and improved version of L.O.L.A., Coulson’s beloved red car, built by Mack.

In the show’s final scene, Coulson put on his signature aviator sunglasses and drove off in his flying car.

