Marvel Adds Iron-Man Cameo To Latest Hulk Trailer

Hitting theatres this weekend is The Incredible Hulk, the Edward Norton-starring re-do of the disastrous 2003 Ang Lee film about the big green superhero. Though the upcoming Universal picture has been dogged by controversy over Norton’s reported unhappiness with the film’s final cut, Marvel already has a hit under its belt this summer. So it’s using Iron Man‘s buzz to boost Hulk, adding Tony Stark’s cameo to its latest Hulk ad.



Does it work? You tell us. Personally, we think The Hulk will win this week’s box-office battle by default, since its competition, The Happening, has been receiving nothing but bad reviews.

Photo by kenmoo from Flickr

