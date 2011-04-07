Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Caught Betting With A Fan During A Game

Photo: Twitter

During Tuesday night’s Blackhawks v. Canadiens game in Montreal, Chicago backup goalie Marty Turco was caught exchanging a small amount of money with a fan while sitting at the end of the visitors bench.The Habs fan who interacted with Turco explained that he bet the Chicago goalie that his team wouldn’t score. A few minutes later, Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane scored a goal. The fan then proceeded to hand a five dollar bill with a message “Go Habs” written on it with a Sharpie.



The two kept betting until the Canadiens scored the OT winner. Turco gave the fan several five dollar bills, including the one with the “Habs Rule” message, but the message and wrote ‘Turco Rules.’

When ESPN asked about the wager, Turco texted a response that said, “I gave back his five, and wrote something back, yeah.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly stated that the league does know about these events but fell short of saying the league was formally investigating the matter.

This development may appear to be very minor, but sports leagues never take too kindly to athletes making wagers in regards to the game in any capacity. It remains to be seen if these events will distract the defending Stanley Cup Champions from grabbing the 8th seed and final playoff spot available in the Western Conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.