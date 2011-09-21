Marty McFly's Back To The Future Shoe Auction Raised $5.7 Million For Parkinson's Disease Research

Photo: MLB.com

The Nike Air Mag auction officially ended Sunday and the money raised for Parkinson’s disease research has been counted.And the results are outstanding.



Nike, eBay and the Michael J. Fox Foundation raised nearly $5.7 million auctioning 1,500 pairs of the much discussed, highly sought after shoes resembling those worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future II.

Celebrities, athletes and even B-list rap artists flocked to eBay to bid on the rechargeable, illuminating high tops.

Kanye West bought a pair. Kid Cudi purchased four. San Francisco Giants closer Brian Wilson was seen lounging around the dugout in his Air Mags. Even British hip-hop artist Tinie Tempah spent nearly $40,000 to own the first available pair.

Click here to see the full financial deals at nicekicks.com >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.