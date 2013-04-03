Tired of Traditional Online Dating? This App Gives You Back Some Control

There are a ton of mobile dating apps that all want to help fill different voids in our love lives.



But the problem with some of the more popular dating apps is that they require carefully curating the perfect profile. After that you have to spend hours trying to attract that perfect person, but not actually meeting anyone.

Martini is an app that thinks it can solve this problem. Martini takes a lot of the hassle out of meeting new people. The idea is that you get a group of your friends to go out with another group of friends, low pressure.

Martini may remind you of another dating platform called, Grouper, a social club that sets up drinks between two groups of friends three guys and three girls. But Martini’s founder Able Acuña explained the difference.

“Our focus has always been on allowing the groups to decide what they want out of the meetup,” Acunña said in an interview. “We think the most important aspect of a meet up is the people you’re actually going to meet not what you do.”

Martini’s Founder Abel Acuna

Acuña is passionate about Martini, but what’s more interesting is that the Harvard grad actually uses his own service, regularly.

Martini was inspired by Acuña’s background; he used to throw parties and mixers during his school days acting as a sort of Cupid for his friends.

I set up my Martini profile in under five minutes. It’s that easy. You pick up to three Facebook friends (four including yourself), and you’ll be matched with a similar group each night at midnight. You then have 24 hours to decided if you would like to go out with that group. You can pick photos of yourself and similar ones that represent the group too. After that, you wait for your match.

Next up for Martini is more control,

“We think we can give users more control over the meet up experience and allow them to have a greater view of who’s out there,” Acuña said. “Without giving away too much, I think it’s really interesting for people to say ‘I’m free Saturday night’ and see who else is available for a potential meet. Having that on the fly ability to meet up with someone is something that we really want to push and it frees Martini users from being so locked into our daily matching system.”

Martini is available for iPhone and Android for free.

