Martina Navratilova Hospitalized After Trying To Climb Of Mount Kilimanjaro

Photo: AP

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova, 54, was forced to abort her attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro because of an altitude sickness. Navratilova was assisted down the mountain and taken to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre, where she was diagnosed with high altitude pulmonary edema.



Navratilova was climbing Africa’s highest peak with 26 others to raise awareness and money for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation.

Kilimanjaro stands at 19,340-feet and Navratilova had never climbed a mountain greater than 12,000 feet.

Check out the sports page for more of the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.