This Incredible Penthouse Owned By Late Investor Martin Zweig Hit The Market In 2013 For $125 Million -- Now It's Listed For Half That

The penthouse of New York City’s Pierre Hotel hit the market for a record$US125 million in late April 2013.

But the property, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, has yet to find a buyer. The price was just slashed nearly in half to $US63 million, half its initial asking price, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Zweig initially listed the apartment for $US70 million in 2007 but later pulled the listing; he died in February 2013.

The apartment encompasses three floors and was originally the hotel’s ballroom.

The 16-room spread is listed with Brown Harris Stevens.



